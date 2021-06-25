Worldwide More Electric Aircraft Industry to 2027 - Advancements in Battery Solutions and Electronic Components Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "More Electric Aircraft Market by Aircraft System, Application and Aircraft Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More electric aircraft (MEA) is a concept of maximizing the use of electrical power in the onboard functions of an aircraft. The researches and trials being conducted on the application of more electric aircraft technology have led to the inference that more electric aircraft technology can offer multiple advantages for an aircraft namely weight reduction and lower environmental impact.



Enhanced aircraft performance and increase in demand for environment-friendly aircraft are expected to drive the global more electric aircraft market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital requirements and reliability of aircraft electrical systems are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in battery solutions and electronic components and the development of alternative power sources are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.



The more electric aircraft market is segmented on the basis of aircraft systems, application, aircraft type, end user, and region. Based on the aircraft system, it is further divided into the propulsion system and airframe system. Depending on the application, it is fragmented into power generation, power distribution, power conversion, and energy storage. Based on aircraft type, the market is classified into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. Based on end user, the market is distributed into civil and military. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global more electric aircraft market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall more electric aircraft market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global more electric aircraft market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current more electric aircraft market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing demand for high-performance fuel-efficient aircrafts

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for less polluting aircrafts

3.5.1.3. Rise in demand for aircraft with low operational and maintenance cost

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High capital requirement

3.5.2.2. Reliability of aircraft electrical system

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advancement in battery solutions and electronic components

3.5.3.2. Development of alternative power sources

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the more electric aircraft industry



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT SYSTEM

4.1. Overview

4.2. Propulsion System

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Airframe System

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Power Generation

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Power Distributio

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Power Conversion

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Energy Storage

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Fixed-Wing

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Rotary-Wing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Civil

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Military

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. SAFRAN

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. THALES GROUP

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. GE AVIATION

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. AMETEK, INC.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. BAE SYSTEMS PLC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. BOMBARDIER INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ndct3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

