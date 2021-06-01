Worldwide mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Industry to 2031 - Featuring Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, BioNTech and CureVac Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market: Focus on Application, mRNA Type, Country Data (13 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's healthcare experts have found the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets, and the global market for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19 vaccines is predicted to grow at a CAGR of -13.50% over the forecast period of 2021-2025.

Moreover, the global market for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for non-COVID-19 vaccines is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 95.49% over the forecast period of 2026-2031. The overall global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is driven by certain factors, which include growing cases of COVID-19 globally, a favorable regulatory environment, and significant external funding for the development of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

Key Companies Profiled

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., BioNTech SE, CureVac N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited., ethris GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Moderna, Inc., Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH, Providence Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics, Translate Bio, VERSAMEB AG, and Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

What are the key development strategies being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market, and what is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

What are the adoption trends for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics in established economies and emerging economies across the world?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the current clinical unmet needs that are being faced in the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

What are the dynamics of various application areas and countries, which are impacting the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

What are the new market opportunities that are influencing the growth of the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031? Following are the segment types:

Application



mRNA Type



Region

What are the unmet needs currently existing in the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?

The growth of the market is favored by the developments in the field of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines due to the growing cases of COVID-19 globally, favourable regulatory environment, and significant external funding for the development of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, the emergence of the new SARS-CoV-2 virus in different countries, coupled with the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against new strains, are some of the critical factors which are expected to bolster the market growth. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of new mRNA-based vaccine candidates for COVID-19 to support the healthcare authorities and the government to establish robust vaccination strategies.

The market for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for non-COVID-19 is favored by the clinical developments which have been taking place to develop novel mRNA-based vaccines and therapies for non-COVID-19 applications, particularly for infectious disease, oncology, and other diseases. The emerging and legacy pharmaceutical companies are massively investing in the development of these treatment modalities to further expand their pipeline. The successful launch of these candidates after obtaining regulatory approvals from the regulatory authorities is anticipated to increase the competitiveness of the market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of applications, mRNA type, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases followed by the growing emphasis of the government for establishing robust vaccination strategies has created a buzz among the pharmaceutical companies to further invest in the development of mRNA-based vaccines for COVID-19. Additionally, due to the growing prominence of mRNA vaccines, pharmaceutical companies are also significantly investing to expand their respective pipeline for non-COVID-19 applications such as infectious diseases, oncology, and other diseases. Due to the presence of a diverse portfolio and intense market penetration, BioNTech SE has been a pioneer in the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics ecosystem.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market for COVID-19 vaccines due to significantly growing fund infusions for mRNA vaccine development, high rise in the pipeline products, presence of established and emerging pharmaceutical companies, presence of ultracold manufacturing and supply chains, and increasing awareness about mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, among others. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the exponentially rising cases of COVID-19 in the emerging countries, the presence of a high population base in the region, and increasing demand for mRNA-based vaccines, among others.

Moreover, North America also holds the largest share of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market for non-COVID-19 vaccines due to the growing need to develop transformative therapeutics, increasing fund infusions, a favorable regulatory environment, and massively growing attention to establishing precision medicine, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Current Landscape and Future Potential of mRNA-Based Vaccines

4.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

4.3.1 Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market (by COVID-19 Vaccines), $Million, 2020-2025

4.3.2 Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market (by Non-COVID-19 Vaccines), $Million, 2025-2031

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

5.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

5.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Growing Cases of COVID-19 Globally

6.3.2 Favorable Regulatory Environment

6.3.3 Significant External Funding for the Development of mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 Logistical Challenges Associated with mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines

6.4.2 High Price Associated with mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines

6.5 Opportunities

6.5.1 Growing Emphasis on Research and Development for Non-COVID-19 Applications

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Strategies and Developments

7.1.1 Synergistic Activities

7.1.2 Product Approvals and Commercialization

7.1.3 Funding

7.2 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2020-2021

8 Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market (by Application)

9 Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market (by mRNA Type)

10 Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market (by Region)

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.2.3 Financials

11.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 BioNTech SE

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Role of BioNTech SE in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.3.3 Financials

11.3.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 CureVac N.V.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Role of CureVac N.V. in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.4.3 Financials

11.4.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Role of Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.5.3 Financials

11.5.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 ethris GmbH

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Role of ethris GmbH in Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.6.3 SWOT Analysis

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Role of GlaxoSmithKline plc in Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.7.3 Financials

11.7.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Role of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.8.3 SWOT Analysis

11.9 Moderna, Inc.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Role of Moderna, Inc. in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.9.3 Financials

11.9.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Role of Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH in Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.10.3 SWOT Analysis

11.11 Providence Therapeutics

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Role of Providence Therapeutics in Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.11.3 SWOT Analysis

11.12 Silence Therapeutics

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Role of Silence Therapeutics in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.12.3 Financials

11.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.12.5 SWOT Analysis

11.13 Translate Bio

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Role of Translate Bio in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.13.3 Financials

11.13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

11.13.5 SWOT Analysis

11.14 VERSAMEB AG

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 Role of VERSAMEB AG in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.14.3 SWOT Analysis

11.15 Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

11.15.1 Company Overview

11.15.2 Role of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

11.15.3 SWOT Analysis

