Worldwide N95 Mask Industry to 2026 - Featuring Honeywell, Hakugen and 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "N95 Mask Market By Usage (Reusable and Disposable), and End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the N95 mask market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the N95 mask market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the N95 mask market on a global as well as regional level.



In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the N95 mask market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein usage and end-use segment are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in theN95 mask market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the N95 mask market on global and regional basis.



Factors such as outbreaks of pandemics like COVID-19, increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, high investment in research and development, and applications in multiple fields will act as major driving factors in the growth of global N95 mask market. Technological advancements will act as an opportunity for the market players in the N95 mask market. Nonetheless, high cost of N95 mask and discrepancies in supply of raw materials will restrict the growth of global N95 mask market.



The global N95 mask market has been split into usage, end-use, and region. Based on usage, N95 mask market has been segmented into reusable and disposable. The reusable segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 due to increasing demand from healthcare professionals and advantages over reusable masks. The end-use segment has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.



The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Honeywell, Hakugen, 3M, Kimberly-clark, Ansell, Sinotextiles, Vogmask, Prestige Ameritech, Gerson, KOWA, Cardinal Health, Shanghai Dasheng, Gerson, Cambridge Mask, and DACH among others.



