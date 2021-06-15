Worldwide Nanomedicines Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Eli Lily & Co Among Others

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanomedicines Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanotechnology involves the miniaturization of larger structures and chemicals at a nanometric scale for drug administration. The global nanomedicines market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the various innovations in nanotechnology for medicines along with the rise in the prevalence of various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, oncological diseases, orthopedic diseases, and others. Developments in nanorobotics along with government support are further expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The global nanomedicines market is segmented on the basis of indication type and application. Based on the indication type, the market is segmented as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, oncological diseases, orthopedic diseases, and others. The other segment includes urological disease and ophthalmic diseases. The cardiovascular diseases segment is likely to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period. Based on the applications, the market is segmented as drug delivery, active implants, vaccines, diagnostic imaging, biomaterials, regenerative medicines, and other applications. The other segment includes tissue regeneration. The drug delivery segment is likely to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period.



Based on the demographic viewpoint, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is projected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period owing to various R&D activities conducted by the key players. Further, 3M Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Celgene Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Smith & Nephew Plc among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global Nanomedicine market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Nanomedicine Market Research and Analysis by Indication Type

2. Global Nanomedicine Market Research and Analysis by Applications



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global nanomedicine market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global nanomedicine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global nanomedicine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. 3M Co.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Merck & Co. Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Eli Lily & Co.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Nanomedicine Market by Indication Type

5.1.1. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.2. Neurological Diseases

5.1.3. Infectious Diseases

5.1.4. Oncological Diseases

5.1.5. Orthopedic Diseases

5.1.6. Other Diseases (Urological Disease, Ophthalmic Diseases)

5.2. Global Nanomedicine Market by Application

5.2.1. Drug Delivery

5.2.2. Active Implants

5.2.3. Vaccines

5.2.4. Diagnostic Imaging

5.2.5. Biomaterials

5.2.6. Regenerative Medicines

5.2.7. Other Applications (Tissue Regeneration)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Affymetrix Inc.

7.2. AstraZeneca Plc.

7.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

7.4. Celgene Corp.

7.5. CytImmune Sciences Inc.

7.6. Ferro Corp.

7.7. GE Global Research

7.8. Gilead Sciences Inc.

7.9. Luminex Corp.

7.10. Nanobiotix SA

7.11. PerkinElmer Inc.

7.12. Pfizer Inc.

7.13. Sanofi SA

7.14. Shimadzu Co. Ltd

7.15. Smith & Nephew Plc

7.16. St. Jude Medical Inc.

7.17. Starpharma Holdings Ltd.

7.18. Stryker Corp.

7.19. Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd.

7.20. UCB SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3qkxh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

