Worldwide Nanosatellite & Microsatellite Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Featuring Use Cases of Hawkeye 360, KTh Royal Institute of Technology, and European Firers Project

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by Component (Hardware, Software & Data Processing, Launch Services), Type (Nanosatellite and Microsatellite), Application, Vertical (Government, Defense, Civil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

The satellites are used for several applications, such as communication, earth observation and remote sensing, scientific research, biological experiments, academic training, reconnaissance, and various other applications by the defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users. Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of technologies, such as electronics; low-mission costs; and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers of the market.



This report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market by component, type, application, vertical, and region.



Hardware segment to lead the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2019



Hardware is the core of nanosatellites and microsatellites, which are readily available with vendors for easy integration and plug-and-play processes. These hardware contribute to the complete mass of the satellites and based on the weight of these hardware; small satellites are categorized as nanosatellites or microsatellites. The hardware segment includes subsystems, such as payloads, structures, telecommunications, on-board computers, power systems, attitude control systems, and propulsion systems. The growth in this segment is significant with a number of players offering low-cost hardware and manufacturing services.



Earth observation and remote sensing segment to lead the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2019



Nanosatellites and microsatellites have brought novel opportunities for earth observation and remote sensing using inexpensive small satellites to capture images of the earth and gather specific data. Nanosatellites and microsatellites are expected to play a major role in remote sensing missions due to their enhanced computational and communication capabilities, along with competencies in taking decisions about the time and data to be shared. Successful programs to develop and examine advanced hyperspectral imaging systems compatible with nanosatellite and microsatellite missions enable small satellites to generate high-quality complex images.



North America to lead the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2019



North America leads in the adoption of nanosatellites and microsatellites and provides great opportunities for growth of the overall market. The region has always been an early adopter of new technology or software, and the North American market grows at a faster rate initially as compared to any other region. The demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites in North America is being driven by the booming digitalization across industries along with a surging demand for earth observation satellites, which offer extremely high resolution earth images and videos, as close as 1 meter or less, of the earth's surface.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

4.2 Global Market By Type and Region

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Leo-Based Services

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Reducing the Cost of Miniatures Satellite

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Earth Observation Related Application

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Access to Space

5.2.2.2 Government Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Demand for Satellite Imagery From Nongovernmental Players

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Number of Application Areas

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Raising Capital and Funding of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch

5.2.4.2 Concerns Related to Space Debris

5.3 Evolution of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case: Hawkeye 360

5.4.2 Use Case: KTh Royal Institute of Technology

5.4.3 Use Case: European Firers Project

5.5 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Internet of Things

6 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Several Players Offering Low-Cost Hardware to Drive the Growth of This Segment

6.3 Software and Data Processing

6.3.1 Advanced Data Processing in Space for Monitoring Geology to Drive the Software and Data Processing Market

6.4 Space Services

6.4.1 Focus on Improving Business Opportunities and Reducing Expenses and Overheads Via Space Services

6.5 Launch Services

6.5.1 Demand for Specialized Vehicles for Specific Microsatellite and Nanosatellite Launching to Drive the Launch Services Industry

7 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nanosatellite

7.2.1 Constant Innovations in the Miniaturization of Nanosatellites to Drive Its Adoption Among Verticals

7.3 Microsatellite

7.3.1 Ability of Microsatellites to Perform Complex Space Tasks With High Precision to Drive Their Adoption in the Future

8 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication

8.2.1 Communication-Related Missions to Offer Enhanced Quality Communication Systems in Future

8.3 Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

8.3.1 Compact Nature of Nanosatellites and Microsatellites Led to Efficient Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

8.4 Scientific Research

8.4.1 Endless Prospects in Space Research to Open Up With Evolving Nanosatellites and Microsatellites

8.5 Biological Experiments

8.5.1 Low Cost of Nanosatellites and Microsatellites to Increase the Overall Adoption for Experiments

8.6 Technology Demonstration and Verification

8.6.1 Nanosatellites and Microsatellites Offer a Cost-Effective Approach for Technology Demonstration and Verification Projects

8.7 Academic Training

8.7.1 Increasing Support From Government to Train Students in Small Satellite Development

8.8 Mapping and Navigation

8.8.1 Transportation and Marine Companies to Invest in Nanosatellites and Microsatellites to Develop Better Navigation and Tracking Systems

8.9 Reconnaissance

8.9.1 Reconnaissance Application to be Majorly Adopted for Military and Defense Purposes Set to Grow in the Future

9 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government

9.2.1 Government Initiatives to Increase the Number of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Launches

9.3 Civil

9.3.1 Civil Vehicle Tracking and Weather Monitoring to Drive the Adoption of Nanosatellites and Microsatellites Across the Civil Vertical

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Use of Nanosatellites and Microsatellites for Commercial Purposes to Grow Owing to Low Costs

9.5 Defense

9.5.1 General Trend of Miniaturization of Technology and Increasing Capabilities of Nanosatellites and Microsatellites to Drive the Market Growth

9.6 Energy and Infrastructure

9.6.1 Use of Nanosatellites and Microsatellites to Detect and Monitor Oil and Gas Wells

9.7 Maritime and Transportation

9.7.1 Accuracy of Data Provided By Nanosatellites Led to Increased Adoption Across the Vertical

10 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Increasing Benefits of Technology-Enabled Nanosatellites and Microsatellites in the US Agriculture Vertical

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Collaborations With International Space Agencies to Boost the Canadian Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Adoption of Nanosatellites and Microsatellites

10.3.2 Russia

10.3.2.1 Growing Reliability of Russia on Self-Developed Space Systems

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Partnerships Among Local Companies to Boost the French Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growth of Self-Made Space Technology to Increase the Number of Space Programs in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Japan's Private Space Industry Plays a Key Role in the Government's Space Program

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Upcoming Nanosatellite Space Initiatives to Drive the Indian Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Growing Partnerships to Develop the Middle Eastern Space Sector to Drive Market Growth

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 African Market to Accelerate With Several Countries Launching Their Satellites

10.5.3 Latin America

10.5.3.1 Latin America to Depict Healthy Involvement in Space Initiatives Through Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Space Missions

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.5 Ranking of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Gomspace

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.4 L3Harris

12.5 Sierra Nevada Corporation

12.6 AAC Clyde Space

12.7 Planet Labs

12.8 Tyvak

12.9 NanoAvionics

12.10 Innovative Solutions in Space

12.11 SpaceQuest

12.12 Raytheon

12.13 RUAG Space

12.14 Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

12.15 Dauria Aerospace

12.16 Axelspace Corporation

12.17 Sky and Space Global

12.18 Kepler

12.19 GAUSS

12.20 Spaceworks Enterprises

12.21 Berlin Space Technologies

12.22 Right-to-Win

