Worldwide Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry to 2026 - Players Include AAC Clyde Space, Axelspace and Berlin Space Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market reached a value of US$ 1.64 Billion in 2020. Nanosatellites and microsatellites (NaM) refer to miniaturized artificial satellites that weigh between 1 to 10 kilograms. They circle the earth in a polar (circular or elliptical) orbit and are usually launched at low altitudes. They travel at high speeds and offer optimum solutions for communications, remote sensing and land observations. These satellites consist of various hardware, software and data processing devices that are also used for geographical mapping, navigation and scientific research. The data obtained from these satellites is processed and used for improving water management and carrying out relief and defense operations./



Significant growth in the aeronautic and satellite industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancements in the miniaturization technologies across industries are also providing a boost to the market growth. NaMs are increasingly being utilized across the civil, commercial and defense sectors to conduct low-cost space missions, including geolocation, signal monitoring and communications. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of these satellites with artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

These technologies, along with Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and visible transmission technologies, aid in increasing signal frequencies and overall data transfer speeds between the satellite and the ground stations. Other factors, including the deployment of solar panels and star tracker technologies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of space science, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AAC Clyde Space., Axelspace Corporation, Berlin Space Technologies, GomSpace, ISIS, L3harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Planet Labs Tb Inc., Spacequest Ltd., Spire Inc., Surrey Satellite Technology, Tyvak, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the satellite mass?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Satellite Mass

6.1 Nanosatellite (1kg to 10kg)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Microsatellite (10kg to 100kg)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software and Data Processing

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Space Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Launch Services

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Communication

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Scientific Research

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Biological Experiments

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Technology Demonstration and Verification

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Academic Training

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Mapping and Navigation

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Reconnaissance

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

9.1 Government

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Civil

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Defense

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Energy and Infrastructure

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AAC Clyde Space

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Axelspace Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Berlin Space Technologies

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 GomSpace

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 ISIS

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 L3harris Technologies Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Planet Labs Tb Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Spacequest Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Spire Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Surrey Satellite Technology

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Tyvak

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrwr8j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

