Worldwide Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Packaging Industry in 2021 - 78 Companies Profiled Including Asahi Kasei, Dow & Valentis Nanotech

Nanomaterials have already been commercialized at various stages of the packaging supply chain from food storage to traceability and tracking. Their enhanced properties, such as UV protection, barrier to moisture, gases and volatile components, mechanical strength, significantly improve packaging materials.

Nanomaterials-based packaging is used to:

extend product shelf-life, provide food safety assurance and food quality maintenance.

increase barrier properties (mainly from oxygen and moisture).

enhance mechanical properties such as strength and flexibility as well as being biodegradable.

provide protection for contents through the use of nanoscale bacteriocidal and bacteriostatic to control growth and to reduce activities of microbes.

add unique security and anti-counterfeiting features.

The use of nanomaterials in packaging will play a significant role in:

decreasing the huge amounts of food waste in both industrialized and developing countries.

reducing reliance on petroleum-based packaging.

meeting demand for more environmentally friendly packaging products with triggered biodegradability, but with the same mechanical properties as commonly used materials.

ensure food safety and traceability for the entire supply chain.

Nanomaterials utilized in packaging include:

Cellulose nanofibers.

Graphene.

Nanosilver.

Nanoclays.

Cellulose nanocrystals.

Antimicrobial nanocoatings and films.

Nanosilica, zinc oxide and titanium oxide nanoparticles.

Carbon nanotubes.

Chitosan nanoparticles.

Quantum dots.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends for the use of nanomaterials in packaging.

Market challenges for the use of nanomaterials in packaging.

Global market revenues for nanomaterials in packaging, by type and applications.

Assessment of nanomaterials in barrier films and coatings, antibacterial (antimicrobial) packaging, anti-counterfeit packaging, nanocomposites and food sensors.

Key Topics Covered:





1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

1.1.1 Properties of nanomaterials

1.1.2 Categorization



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market drivers and trends in packaging

3.1.1 Antimicrobial packaging for food safety

3.1.2 Active packaging

3.1.3 Intelligent/smart packaging

3.1.4 Biobased packaging and sustainable packaging

3.1.5 Improved barrier function to increase shelf life

3.2 Market challenges and risk assessment

3.3 Global market demand and revenues for nanopackaging



4 TYPES OF PACKAGING

4.1 Barrier films and coatings

4.2 Antimicrobial active packaging

4.3 Anti-counterfeit packaging

4.4 Intelligent packaging



5 NANOMATERIALS USED IN PACKAGING

5.1 Composites

5.2 Coatings and films

5.3 Nanosensors

5.4 Cellulose nanofibers (CNFs)

5.4.1 Paper and board packaging

5.4.2 Barrier films

5.4.3 Antimicrobial packaging

5.5 Cellulose nanocrystals

5.5.1 Properties

5.5.2 Applications

5.5.2.1 Barrier films

5.5.2.2 Anti-counterfeiting films

5.5.2.3 Antimicrobial coatings

5.6 Bacterials nanocellulose (BNC)

5.6.1 Applications

5.7 Graphene

5.7.1 Properties

5.7.2 Barrier films for food packaging

5.7.3 Anti-bacterial activity

5.7.4 Anti-viral activity

5.7.4.1 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)

5.8 Nanosilver

5.8.1 Properties

5.8.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

5.8.3 Nanosilver in packaging

5.9 Nanosilica

5.9.1 Properties

5.9.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

5.9.3 Easy-clean and dirt repellent

5.10 Zinc oxide nanoparticles

5.10.1 Properties

5.10.2 Antimicrobial packaging films

5.11 Carbon nanotubes

5.11.1 Properties

5.11.2 Antimicrobial activity

5.12 Chitosan nanoparticles

5.12.1 Antimicrobial coatings

5.12.2 Packaging coatings and films

5.13 Nanoclays

5.13.1 Properties

5.13.2 Barrier films

5.13.3 Nanoclay producers

5.14 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles

5.14.1 Properties

5.14.2 Antibacterial films

5.15 Copper nanoparticles

5.15.1 Properties

5.15.2 Anti-microbial coatings

5.16 Hydrophobic and hydrophilic coatings

5.16.1 Hydrophilic coatings

5.16.2 Hydrophobic coatings

5.16.2.1 Properties

5.17 Superhydrophobic coatings

5.17.1 Properties

5.17.1.1 Anti-microbial use



6 COMPANY PROFILES



7 REFERENCES

