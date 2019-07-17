Worldwide Network Security Firewall Markets to 2024 - A Cumulative $6 Billion Opportunity, Rising at a CAGR of 12.3%

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Security Firewall Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Security Firewall Market size is expected to reach $6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Most medium and large companies are now active on the Internet and are linked to an organizational network. Network security firewalls are therefore used for the maintenance of network safety between the external network and the inner network to safeguard the company from fraud and data violations.

Network firewalls also help companies to secure communication paths from unlawful access and information misuse, and the network security firewalls market is thus rapidly expanding.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Dell technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, SAP SE, Tata Communications limited, Twilio Inc., Orange S.A., and AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Network Security Firewall market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Deployment

1.4.3 Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers, Expansions & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Network Security Firewall Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Network Security Firewall Solutions Market by Region

4.1.1.1 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.1.2 Global Network Security Firewall Market by Solutions Type

4.1.1.2.1 Global Network Security Firewall SMS Firewall Market by Region

4.1.1.2.2 Overview

4.1.1.2.3 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.1.2.4 Global Network Security Firewall Market by SMS Firewall Type

4.1.1.2.5 Global Network Security Firewall Signaling Firewall Market by Region

4.1.1.2.6 Overview

4.1.1.2.7 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.1.2.8 Global Network Security Firewall Market by Signaling Firewall Type

4.1.2 Global Network Security Firewall Services Market by Region

4.1.2.1 Overview

4.1.2.2 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.2.3 Global Network Security Firewall Market by Services Type

4.1.2.3.1 Global Network Security Firewall Consulting, Integration & Deployment Market by Region

4.1.2.3.2 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.2.3.3 Global Network Security Firewall Support & Maintenance Market by Region

4.1.2.3.4 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.2.3.5 Global Network Security Firewall Managed Services Market by Region

4.1.2.3.6 Overview

4.1.2.3.7 Market scenario and forecast



Chapter 5. Global Network Security Firewall Market by Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global On-Premises Network Security Firewall Market by Region

5.1.1.1 Market scenario and forecast

5.1.2 Global Cloud Network Security Firewall Market by Region

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market scenario and forecast

5.1.3 Global Network Function Virtualization Network Security Firewall Market by Region

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market scenario and forecast



Chapter 6. Global Network Security Firewall Market by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America Network Security Firewall Market

6.3 Europe Network Security Firewall Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Network Security Firewall Market

6.5 LAMEA Network Security Firewall Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.2 IBM Corporation

7.3 Dell Technologies Inc.

7.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.5 Fortinet Inc.

7.6 SAP SE

7.7 Tata Communications Limited

7.8 Twilio Inc.

7.9 Orange S.A.

7.10 AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd.



