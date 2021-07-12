Worldwide Next-Generation Sequencing Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics and BGI Group Among Others

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. Next-generation sequencing, or high-throughput sequencing, refers to the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in a section of the DNA. It includes procedures such as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. It is a cost-effective solution that offers precise results with high accuracy and speed. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously, which facilitates research in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, along with various technological advancements in the field of medical sciences, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the widespread adoption of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnostics, there has been a significant increase in the utilization of NGS technologies. These technologies utilize cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a non-invasive cancer biomarker for real-time cancer monitoring and detection. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of genome mapping programs to predict the development of various diseases is also providing a boost to the market growth. Genetic maps are used for guiding scientists to analyze the genes that are responsible for increasing the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, asthma, cancer and psychiatric conditions.

Additionally, various technological advancements and integration with the cloud-computing systems for improved data management, are creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the declining costs of NGS systems and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of sequencing chemistry, molecular biology and technical engineering, are projected to drive the global next generation sequencing market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, 10x Genomics, BGI Group, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc., Genewiz, Macrogen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen N.V., GenapSys Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global next-generation sequencing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global next-generation sequencing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sequencing type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global next-generation sequencing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Sequencing Type

6.1 Whole Genome Sequencing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Targeted Resequencing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Whole Exome Sequencing

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 RNA Sequencing

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 CHIP Sequencing

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 De Novo Sequencing

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Methyl Sequencing

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Instruments

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Reagents and Consumables

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Software and Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Sequencing by Synthesis

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Nanopore Sequencing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Genetic Screening

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Diagnostics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Agriculture and Animal Research

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Academic Institutes & Research Centers

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Hospitals & Clinics

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 10x Genomics

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 BGI Group

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Eurofins Scientific

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 Illumina Inc.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Genewiz

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Macrogen Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Pacific Biosciences

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.12 Perkinelmer Inc.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.14 Qiagen N.V.

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14.3 Financials

16.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.15 Genapsys Inc.

16.3.15.1 Company Overview

16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ucxqw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

