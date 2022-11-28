Worldwide Nuclear Medicine Industry to 2028: Players Include Norgine, Medtronic, Bayer and Cardinal Health Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Medicine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global nuclear medicine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global nuclear medicine market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 10% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on nuclear medicine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on nuclear medicine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nuclear medicine market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nuclear medicine market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rising incidence of cancer

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

2) Restraints

The limited number of trained medical personnel

3) Opportunities

The use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nuclear medicine market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nuclear medicine market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nuclear medicine market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Nuclear Medicine Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Nuclear Medicine Market



4. Nuclear Medicine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Product

5.1. Diagnostic Products

5.1.1. SPECT

5.1.2. PET

5.2. Therapeutic Products

5.2.1. Alpha Emitters

5.2.2. Beta Emitters

5.2.3. Brachytherapy



6. Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

6.1. Cardiology

6.2. Neurology

6.3. Oncology

6.4. Thyroid

6.5. Lymphoma

6.6. Others



7. Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Nuclear Medicine Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Nuclear Medicine Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Nuclear Medicine Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Nuclear Medicine Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Nuclear Medicine Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Nuclear Medicine Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nuclear Medicine Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. GE Healthcare

8.2.2. Mallinckrodt plc.

8.2.3. Norgine B.V.

8.2.4. Medtronic, Inc.

8.2.5. Bayer AG

8.2.6. Cardinal Health, Inc.

8.2.7. Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

8.2.8. IBA Group

8.2.9. Nordion, Inc.

8.2.10. Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

