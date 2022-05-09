Worldwide Oncology Sterile Injectables Industry to 2028 - Players Include Nova Nordisk, Novartis and Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Sterile Injectables Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology sterile injectables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.0% during 2022-2028. This report on global oncology sterile injectables market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global oncology sterile injectables market by segmenting the market based on molecule type, product type, indication, branded/generics, distribution channel, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the oncology sterile injectables market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Faster Drug Approvals from Various Regulatory Bodies

High Prevalence of Cancer

Minimal Side Effects and Target-Oriented Attack

Market Challenges

Stringent Rules and Regulations For Manufacturing

Challenges in Storage, Packaging and Distribution

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Molecule Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Small Molecule

5.3. Large Molecule



6. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Chemotherapy

6.2.1. Alkylating Agents

6.2.2. Antimetabolites

6.2.3. Plant Alkaloids

6.2.4. Antitumor Antibiotics

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.4. Cytokines

6.5. Peptide Hormones



7. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Indication

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Lung Cancer

7.3. Breast Cancer

7.4. Colorectal Cancer

7.5. Prostate Cancer

7.6. Stomach Cancer

7.7. Others



8. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Branded/Generics

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Branded

8.3. Generics



9. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Retail Pharmacies

9.3. Hospital Pharmacies

9.4. Online Pharmacies



10. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Rest of the Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 United States

10.3.2 Canada

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Indonesia

10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Mexico

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.4 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 Turkey

10.6.3 Iran

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces



13. Market Value Chain Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competitive Scenario

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. AstraZeneca

14.2.2. Baxter International Inc.

14.2.3. GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

14.2.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

14.2.5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

14.2.6. Merck & Co., Inc.

14.2.7. Nova Nordisk A/S

14.2.8. Novartis AG

14.2.9. Pfizer Inc.

14.2.10. Sanofi



