Worldwide Online Grocery Shopping Market Analysis, 2012-2027 Featuring Albertsons Companies, Amazon, Fresh Direct, My Brands, mySupermarket, ShopFoodEx, Wal-Mart Stores and Others
Sep 11, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Global Online Grocery Market to Reach US$550.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Grocery estimated at US$198.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$550.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Online Grocery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$110 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Albertsons Companies, Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Fresh Direct, LLC
- Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
- My Brands Inc.
- mySupermarket Ltd.
- ShopFoodEx
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Online Grocery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/joob59
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets