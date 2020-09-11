Worldwide Online Grocery Shopping Market Analysis, 2012-2027 Featuring Albertsons Companies, Amazon, Fresh Direct, My Brands, mySupermarket, ShopFoodEx, Wal-Mart Stores and Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Global Online Grocery Market to Reach US$550.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Grocery estimated at US$198.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$550.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Online Grocery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$110 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Fresh Direct, LLC

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

My Brands Inc.

mySupermarket Ltd.

ShopFoodEx

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online Grocery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

