Worldwide Online Pharmacy Industry to 2025 - Increase In Health Awareness & Demand For Self-Medication Presents Opportunities

The global online pharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019-2025.
The global online pharmacy market size is likely to cross revenues of over $131 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The industry is heading toward unprecedented growth in developing and developed economies. The US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan are the key growth potential markets across the world.
The increasing internet penetration and the growth in awareness of online OTC benefits are major factors contributing to the growth potential in the US and Germany. The importance of pharmaceutical care is growing with the increase in the need and demand for self-care such as self-medication. Self-care is gradually enhancing due to an increase in health awareness in the population both in developed and developing economies. The increase in demand for self-care is expected to increase the demand for online services, especially for OTC medicines. The role of pharmacies has been changing over the years. they are no longer medicine and medicinal product suppliers but also are involved in the provision of other health care services. The increased collaboration is another significant driver contributing to the growth of the market with online pharmacy companies collaborating with MedTech, health tech, and insurance companies to increase their reach and revenue.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the online pharmacy market during the forecast period:
- Rise in Economic Growth, Per Capita Income, & Healthcare Expenditure
- Increase in Health Awareness & Demand for Self-medication
- Increased Collaboration among Stakeholders
- Availability of large Product Offerings, Competitive Price, Heavy Promotion, and Different Business Models
The study considers the present scenario of the online pharmacy market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
