Worldwide Online Pharmacy Industry to 2025 - Increase In Health Awareness & Demand For Self-Medication Presents Opportunities

The global online pharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019-2025.

The global online pharmacy market size is likely to cross revenues of over $131 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The industry is heading toward unprecedented growth in developing and developed economies. The US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan are the key growth potential markets across the world.

The increasing internet penetration and the growth in awareness of online OTC benefits are major factors contributing to the growth potential in the US and Germany. The importance of pharmaceutical care is growing with the increase in the need and demand for self-care such as self-medication. Self-care is gradually enhancing due to an increase in health awareness in the population both in developed and developing economies. The increase in demand for self-care is expected to increase the demand for online services, especially for OTC medicines. The role of pharmacies has been changing over the years. they are no longer medicine and medicinal product suppliers but also are involved in the provision of other health care services. The increased collaboration is another significant driver contributing to the growth of the market with online pharmacy companies collaborating with MedTech, health tech, and insurance companies to increase their reach and revenue.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the online pharmacy market during the forecast period:

Rise in Economic Growth, Per Capita Income, & Healthcare Expenditure

Increase in Health Awareness & Demand for Self-medication

Increased Collaboration among Stakeholders

Availability of large Product Offerings, Competitive Price, Heavy Promotion, and Different Business Models

The study considers the present scenario of the online pharmacy market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the online pharmacy market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the online pharmacy market share?

3. How is the growth of the prescription medicine segment influencing the growth of the global online pharmacy market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the online pharmacy market and what are their market share?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the online pharmacy market shares?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact of COVID 19

8.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rise In Economic Growth, Per Capita Income, & Healthcare Spend Expenditure

9.2 Increase In Health Awareness & Demand For Self-Medication

9.3 Increased Collaboration Among Stakeholders

9.4 Competitive Price, Heavy Promotion & Different Business Models



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Internet Penetration

10.2 Rising Implementation Of E-Prescriptions In Hospitals And Other Healthcare Services

10.3 Improving Online Payment

10.4 Increase In Chronic Diseases And Aging Population



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Amazon Set To Enter Online Pharmacy Market

11.2 Strict Regulatory Frameworks To Curb Illegal Online Pharmacy Practices

11.3 Stiff Competition

11.4 Concentrated Market



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Existing E-Pharmacy Models

12.4 Market By Geography

12.5 Five Forces Analysis



13 Medicine Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 OTC Medicines

13.4 Prescription Medicines



14 Platform Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Mobile

14.4 Desktop



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Medicine Type

16.3 Platform Type

16.4 Key Countries

16.5 US

16.6 Canada



17 Europe

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Medicine Type

17.3 Platform Type

17.4 Key Countries

17.5 Germany

17.6 UK

17.7 France

17.8 Italy

17.9 Spain

17.10 Sweden

17.11 Netherlands

17.12 Poland

17.13 Switzerland

17.14 Russia

17.15 CZECH Republic



18 APAC

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Medicine Type

18.3 Platform Type

18.4 Key Countries

18.5 China

18.6 India

18.7 Japan

18.8 South Korea

18.9 Australia



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.2 Medicine Type

19.3 Platform Type

19.4 Key Countries

19.5 Brazil

19.6 Mexico

19.7 Argentina



20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.2 Medicine Type

20.3 Platform Type

20.4 Key Countries

20.5 Saudi Arabia

20.6 UAE

20.7 South Africa



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 ZUR Rose Group

22.2 Shop Apotheke

22.3 KROGER

22.4 Wal-Mart Stores

22.5 CVS Health

22.6 Cigna (Express Scripts)

22.7 Giant Eagle



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 UK Meds

23.2 Northwestpharmacy.Com

23.3 Japan Health Center

23.4 AMX Holdings

23.5 Bioplus Speciality Pharmacy

23.6 Carepoint

23.7 Medvantx

23.8 Parafarmacia-Online

23.9 GOGOMEDS

23.10 Newpharma

23.11 MONCOINSANT

23.12 MEDS

23.13 AZETA

23.14 LLOYDSPHARMACY

23.15 Oxford Online Pharmacy

23.16 Chemist 4 U

23.17 Simple Online Pharmacy

23.18 Mycare

23.19 The Canadian Pharmacy

23.20 Juvalis

23.21 Apotea

23.22 Chemist Direct

23.23 LKRNA WPK

23.24 PHARMACY2U

23.25 Index Medical

23.26 INHOUSEPHARMACY

23.27 PRVALEKARNA

23.28 Cocooncenter

23.29 DEONLINEDROGIST

23.30 MEDEXPRESS

23.31 FARMACIA INTERNACIONAL

23.32 Foundation Care

23.33 LEKARNAR

23.34 BESTPHARMACY

23.35 PHARM24

23.36 PHARMACY4U

23.37 VAMIDA

23.38 SANICARE

23.39 1MG TECHNOLOGIES

23.40 Netmeds

23.41 MEDLIFE

23.42 Nunokame

23.43 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary

25.1 Global

25.2 Medicine Type

25.3 Platform Type

25.4 North America

25.5 Europe

25.6 APAC

25.7 Latin America

25.8 Middle East & Africa



26 Appendix

26.1 Abbreviations



