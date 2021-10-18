Worldwide Ophthalmic Perimeters Industry to 2028 - Increasing Cases of Ophthalmic Disorders is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Static, Kinetic, Combination), By End-use (Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic perimeters market size is anticipated to reach USD 371.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The growing frequency of new product launches and an increasing number of strategic alliances between players & end-users are some of the major factors expected to boost growth.



North America is anticipated to dominate the ophthalmic perimeters market during the forecast period owing to rising lifestyle and age-associated ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataract. An increase in demand for advanced early diagnostic techniques, a high adoption rate for advanced technologies, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are some of the major factors driving the market in the region.



A significant number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers are in North America. These players are emphasizing on developing user-friendly ophthalmic perimeter devices by developing image processing software. Moreover, key players are conducting workshops and training programs. Such initiatives are expected to boost the overall growth. The market is witnessing a rise in technologically advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices in the market due to high competition. The development of patented, tablet-based visual field testing and analysis system is anticipated to enable easy, faster, & accurate diagnosis.



Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Report Highlights

Static perimeters segment held maximum share in 2018 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for visual field testing. Moreover, these devices conduct visual field testing from multiple angles, which in turn helps with an accurate diagnosis.

Combination perimeters segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. These devices enable the standardization of procedures and decrease the overall turnaround time.

Hospital held the largest share among the end-use segment. The high demand for advanced ophthalmic perimeters in hospitals is driving the segment growth.

Ophthalmic clinic is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by an increasing number of standalone ophthalmic clinics in developing regions.

