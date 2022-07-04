Worldwide Ophthalmoscopes Industry to 2027 - Technological Advances & New Applications of Ophthalmoscopes Present Opportunities

Jul 04, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmoscopes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ophthalmoscope (Fundoscopy) is a medical device used to perform ophthalmoscopy to understand the health of vitreous humor, optic disc, & retina of the eye. So, ophthalmoscopy is the most vital part of eye examination and is used to detect the symptoms of retinal vascular diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age macular degeneration. It involves eye checkups for patients who suffer from diabetes mellitus conditions in which ophthalmoscopy plays a vital role in routinely monitoring the diabetic retinopathy condition.
The rising prevalence of eye diseases is driving the growth of the eye testing equipment market. Around 596 million people are suffering from distance vision impairment globally, of which 43 million people are blind. Approximately 510 million patients, on the other hand, had uncorrected near vision impairment. Most of these populations live in low-middle-income countries, accounting for 90% of cases. Around 895 million people will be suffering from distance vision impairment by 2050, and 61 million be blind. The increasing target population offers high growth opportunities to the players.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the global ophthalmoscope market growth during the forecast period:
- Raising Awareness Among Patients Population by Increasing the Eye Care Services in Developed Countries
- Increasing Eye Disorders Prevalence & Surgical Procedures
- Surging Prevalence of Eye Disorders Patient Population
- Increasing Government Initiative for Eye Care
Market Trends
Technological innovations and advanced products will further optimize the usage of ophthalmoscope devices in the industry. Scanning laser ophthalmoscopes have been available in the market since the 1990s, but recently increasing popularity and plenty of advantages delivery gives new direction to the industry. Currently, scanning laser ophthalmoscopes improved significantly. These ophthalmoscopes can obtain images with broader views of the ocular fundus with maintaining high resolution and increasing the application rate in eye examinations. These are superior in conventional fundoscopy with their ability to image abnormal alteration of choroid and retina.
On the other side, indirect laser ophthalmoscopy, smartphone base indirect ophthalmoscope, and vision boost technology are some innovations that are revolutionizing the industry. Also, the rising application of ophthalmoscopes in other medical fields such as neurology and headache treatment will create new opportunities in the upcoming time.
Vendor Analysis
- In 2021, Heine launched a new indirect ophthalmoscope with the product Omega600. By introducing new products, the company made a significant change in the market with vision boost technology to increase the illumination and increase the clinician's capability to test the patient's cataract condition and vitreous opacities.
- In 2021, the BMJ journal reported that the smartphone ophthalmoscopy technology has a potential way in the covid-19 era for non-ophthalmology medicine. Smartphone ophthalmoscope has generally accounted for more favorably than direct handling time. This device gives the practitioners the capacity of long-distance working to examine and view the fundus from around arm's length compared to the general Ophthalmoscope.
- In 2021, the Hillrom company introduced the Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope devices that boast a 20X larger viewing area.
Market Drivers
Manufacturers' enhanced efforts to promote awareness about developments in ophthalmoscope technology are driving the global ophthalmoscopes market expansion. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures for the treatment of vision loss, blindness, and sight-threatening disorders are predicted to boost demand for primary eye care and examinations, hence, increasing the demand for critical equipment such as ophthalmoscopes over the forecast period.
On the other side increasing prevalence of eye diseases influence the need for eye examination and drives the high growth of ophthalmoscopes applications. Cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration are the primary eye condition that requires ophthalmoscopes.
The increasing prevalence of the above conditions and excellent access to eye care services in developed countries positively triggered the application rate of ophthalmoscopes. Rising prevalence led to an eye examination and its demand for the ophthalmoscopy for diabetes retinopathy, cataract, glaucoma, corneal opacities, and other eye conditions.
