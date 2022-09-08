Worldwide Optometry Equipment Industry to 2030 - Featuring Canon, Carl Zeiss, Escalon Services and Essilor International Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optometry Equipment Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Optometry equipment are used to examine, diagnose, treat, and manage disease, injuries, disorders of the visual system, and associated structures. Moreover, it is used to identify systemic conditions affecting the eye. New technologies and diagnostic tools in optometric practice enhance the function of optometrist's clinical skills and optometry clinic instrumentation facilities.

Increasing incidence of eye diseases, availability of employer-sponsored vision care benefits, such as vision care insurance, discounted vision exams, glasses and contact lenses, increasing awareness regarding benefits of routine eye examination and reimbursement coverage for optometry services are expected to propel demand for advanced optometry equipment during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of various eye disease and new technology advancements in optometry equipment, which helps to expand the scope and efficiency in vision care practices are expected to fuel growth of the optometry equipment market. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the government to control the visual impairment is another major factor imposing a positive outlook on the market growth.

A key factor in the prevalence of blindness is the inadequate availability of primary eye care, compounded by a lack of awareness and poor access to quality eye care products. In addition, increasing healthcare spending and technological advancements are other factors contributing to the market growth New diagnostic tools in the field of optometry equipment market such as digital fundus camera, optimal coherence tomography, advanced retinal camera, tonometer, specular microscope, ultra wide field internal imaging camera, slit camera, visual field tester, automated refractor, and advanced phoropter are improving the diagnostic ability of an optometrist.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global optometry equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global optometry equipment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Escalon Services, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Haag-Streit AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Luneau Technology Group, NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis International AG, and Topcon Corporation.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global optometry equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global optometry equipment market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Product Type

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Recent Developments

Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario

Technology Overview

Regulatory Scenario

Pipeline Analysis

PEST Analysis

4. Global Optometry Equipment Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overall Impact

Impact on Supply and Demand

COVID-19 Impact on the market

5. Global Optometry Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Retinoscopes

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

OCT Scanners

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Corneal Topography Systems

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Visual Field Analyzers

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Fundus Cameras

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Autorefractors and Keratometers

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Ophthalmoscopes

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Optical Biometry Systems

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Specular Microscopes

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Wavefront Aberrometers

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Other Equipment

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Accessories

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Optometry Equipment Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Eye Specialty Clinics

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Ophthalmic Hospitals

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Academic and Research Institutions

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Optometry Equipment Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

Canon Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Carl Zeiss AG

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Escalon Services, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Essilor International S.A.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Haag-Streit AG

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Luneau Technology Group

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Novartis International AG

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Topcon Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

9. Section

