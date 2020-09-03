Worldwide Organic Feed Industry to 2025 - Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Feed Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% to reach US$8.413 billion by 2025. Increasing focus among the market players in order to improve the produce quality to meet the rising demand for poultry and meat products.



In the recent years, there has been an in increase in the consumption of the meat and poultry products in the regions like the Middle East and African regions and the Asia Pacific region and as the disposable income of the individuals is increasing, they are demanding better quality produce. This is encouraging the livestock owners to opt for more nutritional and organic feed for their animals in order to maintain their overall health and is thereby leading to a surge in the demand for organic feed and fueling the market growth over the forecast period.



Different varieties of organic feed available by the market players with additives and new formulations to boost the health of different livestock and improve the produce quality.



The market players are increasingly involved in offering different varieties of organic animal feed in order to effectively cater to the different and rising concerns among the livestock owners such as improving the produce of the livestock, improving the health of the animals, protecting them from infections among others by preferring the products that containing antibiotics, additives and enzymes. For example, ADM Animal Nutrition offers Fortress Certified organic Dairy Materials which have been specially designed and developed for the dairy cows, which produce milk and are made using the organic products and are certified with organic manufacturing certification. This way they are able to provide the dairy cos with optimum nutrition, which is aiding them in maintaining the desired levels of production, reproduction, health and increasing the profits for the producers. The product line consists of three products called Fortress Organic Lactation Mineral PL, which is for lactating cows. Fortress Organic Dry Cow Mineral PL for the dry cows and Fortress Organic Heifer Mineral, for the needs of the dairy heifers.



The presence of stringent produce quality restrictions, which the market players have to strictly and must adhere to, in order to avoid the imposition of penalties



The prevalence of common flu diseases such as H5N1 (bird flu) and avian influenza that are spreading due to the unhealthy and livestock ridden with bacterial disease and birds are putting the consumers at risk of infection and this turning into an epidemic like in the year 2003-2009 when a total of 161 human cases of influenza were registered from the Western Pacific Region out of which 112 cases were from Vietnam, and 38 cases in China. This Has now increased to total 238 cases as of March 26, 2020, according to the World Health Organization which has prompted livestock owners to opt for top-quality organic feed products to combat this risk and also to adhere to regulations by the FDA and the certifications such as the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point). Thus, this leads to a further increase in the market growth.



The launch of better-equipped and new and enhanced varieties of organic feed in order to cater to the increases cases of serious diseases and rare diseases by existing and new players in different markets is expected to propel the growth of this market in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Fodder

5.3. Forage

5.4. Compound Feed



6. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Raw Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cereals & grains

6.2.1. Wheat

6.2.2. Maize

6.2.3. Barley

6.3. Oilseeds

6.3.1. Soybean

6.3.2. Rapeseeds

6.3.3. Others

6.4. Pulses

6.4.1. Pea

6.4.2. Faba bean

6.5. Others



7. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquid

7.3. Dry



8. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Livestock

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Ruminants

8.3. Swine

8.4. Poultry

8.5. Aquatic Animals

8.6. Others



9. Organic Feed Market Analysis, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. North America Organic Feed Market, By Type

9.2.2. North America Organic Feed Market, By Raw Material

9.2.3. North America Organic Feed Market, By Form,2019 to 2025

9.2.4. North America Organic Feed Market, By Livestock

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.5.1. United States

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. South America Organic Feed Market, By Type

9.3.2. South America Organic Feed Market, By Raw Material

9.3.3. South America Organic Feed Market, By Form,2019 to 2025

9.3.4. South America Organic Feed Market, By Livestock

9.3.5. By Country

9.3.5.1. Brazil

9.3.5.2. Argentina

9.3.5.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Organic Feed Market, By Type

9.4.2. Europe Organic Feed Market, By Raw Material

9.4.3. Europe Organic Feed Market, By Form,2019 to 2025

9.4.4. Europe Organic Feed Market, By Livestock

9.4.5. By Country

9.4.5.1. UK

9.4.5.2. Germany

9.4.5.3. France

9.4.5.4. Spain

9.4.5.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Middle East and Africa Organic Feed Market, By Type

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa Organic Feed Market, By Raw Material

9.5.3. Middle East and Africa Organic Feed Market, By Form,2019 to 2025

9.5.4. Middle East and Africa Organic Feed Market, By Livestock

9.5.5. By Country

9.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.5.2. United Arab Emirates

9.5.5.3. Israel

9.5.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Asia Pacific Organic Feed Market, By Type

9.6.2. Asia Pacific Organic Feed Market, By Raw Material

9.6.3. Asia Pacific Organic Feed Market, By Form,2019 to 2025

9.6.4. Asia Pacific Organic Feed Market, By Livestock

9.6.5. By Country

9.6.5.1. Japan

9.6.5.2. China

9.6.5.3. India

9.6.5.4. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. ADM Animal Nutrition

11.2. Aller Aqua Group

11.3. BernAqua NV

11.4. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

11.5. Scratch and Peck Feeds

11.6. Cargill, Incorporated

11.7. K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd.

11.8. THE ORGANIC FEED COMPANY

11.9. Feedex Companies

11.10. COUNTRY JUNCTION FEEDS

11.11. Yorktown Organics, LLC

11.12. Unique Organics



