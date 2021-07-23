Worldwide Packaging Machinery Industry to 2026 - Increasing Usage of Automation in the Packaging Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market Research Report by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Packaging Machinery Market size was estimated at USD 42.19 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 44.27 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.25% to reach USD 57.38 Billion by 2026.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Packaging Machinery to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End-User, the Packaging Machinery Market was examined across Chemicals, Cosmetics, Electronics, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical.

Based on Type, the Packaging Machinery Market was examined across Cartoning Machines, Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines, FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines, Filling Machines, Labelling Machines, Palletizing Machines, and Wrapping Machines.

Based on Geography, the Packaging Machinery Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Packaging Machinery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Packaging Machinery Market, including Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, and Harland Machine Systems Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Packaging Machinery Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Packaging Machinery Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Packaging Machinery Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand from packaging in chemicals, personal care, and pharmaceuticals industries

5.1.1.2. Rise in demand for attractive packaging due to increase in consumer goods demand

5.1.1.3. Growth in the demand for ready-to-eat food

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High production cost

5.1.2.2. Growing preference for refurbished packaging equipment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing usage of automation in packaging industry

5.1.3.2. Innovation in packaging automation machinery

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulations for packaging and safety

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Packaging Machinery Market, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Chemicals

6.3. Cosmetics

6.4. Electronics

6.5. Food & Beverage

6.6. Pharmaceutical



7. Packaging Machinery Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cartoning Machines

7.3. Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

7.4. FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

7.5. Filling Machines

7.6. Labelling Machines

7.7. Palletizing Machines

7.8. Wrapping Machines



8. Americas Packaging Machinery Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Packaging Machinery Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Packaging Machinery Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Adelphi Packaging Machinery

12.2. Aetna Group

12.3. B&H Labelling Systems

12.4. Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

12.5. Bosch Packaging Machinery

12.6. Bradman Lake Group

12.7. CKD Group

12.8. Coesia SpA

12.9. Fuji Machinery Company

12.10. Harland Machine Systems Ltd.



13. Appendix

