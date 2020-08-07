Worldwide Paints and Coatings Industry Insights, 2020-2025 - Leading Players are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co, and Axalta Coatings Systems

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural [Residential, Non-residential], Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paints & coatings market is projected to grow from USD 147.2 billion in 2020 to USD 179.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%, between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing urban population is a significant factor for the rising demand for building and construction, automotive, packaging. However, stringent government regulations in the paints & coatings industry are hampering the growth of the solvent borne coatings market.



The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Axalta Coatings System LLC (US).

The waterborne technology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall paints & coatings market during the forecast period.



The waterborne technology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall paints & coatings market in 2019. Waterborne paints & coatings are used majorly in architectural applications and are also used in automotive, general industrial, protective, wood, marine, packaging, coil, and other industries, due to their low toxicity and flammability. The waterborne segment is expected to grow on the backbone of the building and construction industry, which is anticipated to witness good growth, mainly in the developing countries.



The paints & coatings market in the architectural end-use industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Architectural paints & coatings, also known as decorative paints & coatings or building paints, are applied on the interior and exterior walls of all kinds of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. Architectural coatings also find application in decorative interiors such as wall paintings, wood flooring, sculptures, and furniture. Increase in environmental awareness has led to innovations in the coating industry to provide affordable quality products, of high quality, possess value-added features, and meet global trends.



APAC paints & coatings market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC paints & coatings market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is a lucrative market for paints & coatings owing to the increasing demand from industrial applications and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for paints & coatings in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in The Paints & Coatings Market

4.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market, By Resin Type

4.3 Paints and Coatings Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.4 Paints & Coatings Market, By End-use Industry and Country

4.5 Paints & Coatings Market Attractiveness, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Environmental Regulations Boosting The Demand for VOC-Free Coatings

5.2.1.2 Introduction of New Technologies has Increased The Performance of Coatings

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of Elastomeric Coatings in Tilt-Up Concrete in Building & Construction

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand from The Construction and Automotive Industries

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Powder Coating Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of More Drying Time for Waterborne Coatings

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coating

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Applications of Fluoropolymers in the Building & Construction Industry

5.2.3.2 Attractive Prospects for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

5.2.3.3 Increasing Use of Powder Coatings in the Automotive Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.2 Environmental Challenges with Respect to Wastewater Discharge

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Macroeconomic Trends and Impact of COVID-19

6.1 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.1.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Automotive Industry

6.1.4 Trends and Forecast of Global Construction Industry

6.2 COVID-19 Impact

6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment



7 COVID-19's Impact on Paints & Coatings Market

7.1 Value Chain of the Paints & Coatings Industry

7.2 Impact on Value Chain

7.3 Customer Analysis

7.4 Shift in Aerospace Industry

7.5 Shift in Construction Industry



8 Adjacent/Related Markets

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Limitation

8.3 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem and Interconnected Market

8.4 Coating Resins



9 Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Acrylic

9.3 Alkyd

9.4 Epoxy

9.5 Polyester

9.6 Polyurethane

9.7 Fluoropolymer

9.8 Vinyl

9.9 Others



10 Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Waterborne Technology

10.3 Solventborne Technology

10.4 Powder Coating

10.5 Others



11 Paints & Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Architectural

11.3 Industrial



12 Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Apac

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Company Market Share Analysis

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Investments & Expansions

13.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.6.3 New Product Launches

13.6.4 Joint Ventures & Agreements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Akzonobel N.V.

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2 PPG Industries

14.3 Sherwin-Williams Company

14.4 Axalta Coating System LLC

14.5 Jotun A/S

14.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

14.7 Asian Paints Limited

14.8 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

14.9 RPM International Inc.

14.1 TikkurilaOyj

14.11 Hempel A/S

14.12 Berger Paints India Limited

14.13 Shalimar Paints

14.14 Masco Corporation

14.15 BASF Coatings GmbH

14.16 SK Kaken Co. Ltd.

14.17 Beckers Group

14.18 Dunn-Edwards Corporation

14.19 Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

14.2 Other Key Players

14.20.1 Sacal International Group Ltd.

14.20.2 Diamond Vogel Paint Company

14.20.3 Vista Paints Corporation

14.20.4 Indigo Paints Pvt. Ltd.

14.20.5 Kelly-Moore Paints



