Worldwide Passive Optical Network (PON) Industry Report to 2027 - by Structure, Component and Application

The global passive optical network (PON) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growth of the global broadcasting industry and the rise in the adoption of multi-viewer monitoring systems in various industries.

The growth of over-the-top (OTT) streaming will also drive the growth of the global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market. The rise in adoption of the OTT platforms is attributed to the ongoing commoditization of sporting and entertainment services globally.



The global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market is segmented based on structure, components, and applications. Based on structure, the market is segmented into GPON, EPON, and WDM-PON. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software & services. Based on application, the market is segmented into live production, playout, and others.



Geographically, the global passive optical network (PON) market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.



Market Segmentation

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Research and Analysis by Structure

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Research and Analysis by Component

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Research and Analysis by Application

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market by Structure

4.1.1. Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON)

4.1.2. Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON)

4.1.3. Wavelength-Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (WDM-PON)

4.2. Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market by Component

4.2.1. Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

4.2.2. Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

4.3. Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market by Application

4.3.1. FTTx

4.3.2. Mobile Backhaul



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. ADTRAN, Inc.

6.2. Calix, Inc.

6.3. Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

6.4. Hitachi Ltd.

6.5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corp

6.7. Nokia Corp.

6.8. Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc.

6.9. Tellabs Inc.

6.10. Verizon Communications Inc.

6.11. ZTE Corp.

