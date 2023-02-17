Worldwide Personalized Nutrition Industry to 2028: Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personalized nutrition market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing consumer awareness of health, a better understanding of health and fitness, and the increasing adoption of digital healthcare are the major factors that are driving the personalized nutrition market in recent years.



Presently, there is a lot of hype about personalized nutrition, both in nutritional research and the food nutrients industry. The customized nutrition approach is based on personalized nutritional advice or dietary changes that can significantly improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of obesity, type II diabetes, and heart disease.

Every individual has different requirements, some require tailored food for great hair, skin, and nails and others want food with the least environmental impact. Therefore, nutrition and personal diet are best suited to people's personal health goals.



Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Personalized Nutrition Market

Wellness is emerging as a priority for consumers, and innovations associated with personalized vitamins and DNA-based diets are transforming how they approach nutrition.

The growing popularity of at-home diagnostics kits drives personalized nutrition as consumers look to comprehend their bodies and heritage better.

Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for customized nutrition.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Personalized Shaping Food & Healthcare Industry



The nutraceuticals and functional foods markets have witnessed significant growth in recent years. Increasing demand for healthier lifestyles, specific food choices, and preventive health measures with tailored food and medicine industries are driving the growth of the global personalized nutrition market.

Moreover, rising technological advancements and adopting healthier diet plans are supporting in shaping the food and healthcare industry.



Growth Opportunities Through Collaborations And Strategic Partnerships



Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for personalized nutrition. In a collaborative partnership, people and organizations from multiple sectors work together for a common purpose, a prominent strategy for community health improvement. The traditional approach of "one-size-fits-all is becoming less relevant as consumers expect customization of products.



The R&D initiatives in personalized nutrition involve collaborative innovation as personalized nutrition requires technologies such as data tracking and collection to obtain individual health data. With these technologies, an individual's health data could be obtained, and by vast data accumulation, the individual health database and standards could be established.

Therefore, many players collaborate with material suppliers, scientific research institutions, medical institutions, and other stakeholders to build a personalized nutrition industry alliance and integrate R&D, production, and education.



Increasing Digital Healthcare



The rising awareness and impact of nutrition on health are constantly increasing. Digital technology enables the transmission of real-time data offered at greater convenience with less cost.

Digital healthcare solutions help improve individual health and wellness and cover everything from wearable gadgets to ingestible sensors, from mobile health applications to artificial intelligence, which helps fulfill personal nutrition needs.

Additionally, major technology organizations are driving the digital health revolution worldwide. For instance, Google has a stake in the health-tracking wearables market through health platforms such as Google Wear and Fit.

Competitive Landscape

The personalized nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. Rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous product upgrades. Presently, the market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence.

Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.



Some prominent personalized nutrition market players with a dominant presence include BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway.

Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their market position. Nutrigenomix launched a 70-gene test for personalized nutrition in 2020. The expanded panel adds to the biohacking toolkit, which assists dietitians in making DNA-based dietary recommendations customized to specific requirements and goals.



Key Company Profiles

Amway

Herbalife Nutrition

Nutrigenomix

BASF SE

DSM

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Biomed

DNAlysis

Persona

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Balchem

Wellness Coaches

DayTwo

BiogeniQ

mindbodygreen

Helix & Gene

Metagenics

Baze

GX Sciences

Viome

Zipongo

Care/of

DNAfit

Vitagene

InstaFit

Segterra

Nutrino

Nourished

Rootine

Supp Nutrition

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the global personalized nutrition market?

What is the growth rate of the personalized nutrition market?

Who are the key players in the global personalized nutrition market?

What are the key driving factors in the personalized nutrition market?

Which region dominates the global personalized nutrition market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market by Product

4.4.2 Market by Form

4.4.3 Market by Application

4.4.4 Market by End-User

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Opportunities

6.1.3 Market Enablers

6.1.4 Market Challenges

6.2 Segment Overview

6.3 Competitive Landscape



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Measurement Tools

8.2 Opportunities & Solutions in the Personalized Nutrition Industry

8.3 Value Chain Analysis

8.4 Consumer Behaviour



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rising Technology Innovations and Advancements

9.2 Growth Opportunities Through Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships

9.3 Personalization Shaping the Food & Healthcare Industry



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rise in the Aging Population

10.2 Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers

10.3 Increasing Digital Healthcare



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Stringent Rules and Regulations

11.2 Costly Dietary Supplements and Nutrition Plans

11.3 Insufficiency of Data Standardization



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Functional Foods & Beverages

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Sports Nutrigenomics

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Digitalized Dna

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography



14 Form

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Tablets

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Capsules

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Powders

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Liquids

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

14.7 Others

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Market by Geography



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Standard Supplements

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Disease-Based

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Sports Nutrition

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Direct Consumers

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 Wellness & Fitness Centers

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

16.5 Hospitals & Clinics

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography

16.6 Institutions

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Market by Geography

16.7 Others

16.7.1 Market Overview

16.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.7.3 Market by Geography

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Latin America

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxtmxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets