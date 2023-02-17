Worldwide Personalized Nutrition Industry to 2028: Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers Drives Growth

Feb 17, 2023, 06:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personalized nutrition market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% from 2022 to 2028.
Increasing consumer awareness of health, a better understanding of health and fitness, and the increasing adoption of digital healthcare are the major factors that are driving the personalized nutrition market in recent years.
Presently, there is a lot of hype about personalized nutrition, both in nutritional research and the food nutrients industry. The customized nutrition approach is based on personalized nutritional advice or dietary changes that can significantly improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of obesity, type II diabetes, and heart disease.
Every individual has different requirements, some require tailored food for great hair, skin, and nails and others want food with the least environmental impact. Therefore, nutrition and personal diet are best suited to people's personal health goals.
Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Personalized Nutrition Market
- Wellness is emerging as a priority for consumers, and innovations associated with personalized vitamins and DNA-based diets are transforming how they approach nutrition.
- The growing popularity of at-home diagnostics kits drives personalized nutrition as consumers look to comprehend their bodies and heritage better.
- Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for customized nutrition.
Market Trends & Opportunities
Personalized Shaping Food & Healthcare Industry
The nutraceuticals and functional foods markets have witnessed significant growth in recent years. Increasing demand for healthier lifestyles, specific food choices, and preventive health measures with tailored food and medicine industries are driving the growth of the global personalized nutrition market.
Moreover, rising technological advancements and adopting healthier diet plans are supporting in shaping the food and healthcare industry.
Growth Opportunities Through Collaborations And Strategic Partnerships
Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for personalized nutrition. In a collaborative partnership, people and organizations from multiple sectors work together for a common purpose, a prominent strategy for community health improvement. The traditional approach of "one-size-fits-all is becoming less relevant as consumers expect customization of products.
The R&D initiatives in personalized nutrition involve collaborative innovation as personalized nutrition requires technologies such as data tracking and collection to obtain individual health data. With these technologies, an individual's health data could be obtained, and by vast data accumulation, the individual health database and standards could be established.
Therefore, many players collaborate with material suppliers, scientific research institutions, medical institutions, and other stakeholders to build a personalized nutrition industry alliance and integrate R&D, production, and education.
Increasing Digital Healthcare
The rising awareness and impact of nutrition on health are constantly increasing. Digital technology enables the transmission of real-time data offered at greater convenience with less cost.
Digital healthcare solutions help improve individual health and wellness and cover everything from wearable gadgets to ingestible sensors, from mobile health applications to artificial intelligence, which helps fulfill personal nutrition needs.
Additionally, major technology organizations are driving the digital health revolution worldwide. For instance, Google has a stake in the health-tracking wearables market through health platforms such as Google Wear and Fit.
Competitive Landscape
The personalized nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. Rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous product upgrades. Presently, the market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence.
Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.
Some prominent personalized nutrition market players with a dominant presence include BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway.
Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their market position. Nutrigenomix launched a 70-gene test for personalized nutrition in 2020. The expanded panel adds to the biohacking toolkit, which assists dietitians in making DNA-based dietary recommendations customized to specific requirements and goals.
Key Company Profiles
- Amway
- Herbalife Nutrition
- Nutrigenomix
- BASF SE
- DSM
Other Prominent Vendors
- Atlas Biomed
- DNAlysis
- Persona
- Bactolac Pharmaceutical
- Balchem
- Wellness Coaches
- DayTwo
- BiogeniQ
- mindbodygreen
- Helix & Gene
- Metagenics
- Baze
- GX Sciences
- Viome
- Zipongo
- Care/of
- DNAfit
- Vitagene
- InstaFit
- Segterra
- Nutrino
- Nourished
- Rootine
- Supp Nutrition
Key Questions Answered:
- How big is the global personalized nutrition market?
- What is the growth rate of the personalized nutrition market?
- Who are the key players in the global personalized nutrition market?
- What are the key driving factors in the personalized nutrition market?
- Which region dominates the global personalized nutrition market share?
