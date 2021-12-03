Worldwide Pet Supplement Industry to 2026 - Featuring Ark Naturals, Nestle and Novotech Nutraceuticals Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Supplement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet supplement market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pet supplements assist in providing adequate nutrition to pets depending upon their size and breed. For instance, dogs generally require joint and digestive health supplements, while cats need hairball control supplements. At present, several manufacturers are offering additional supplements for horses, including pre and probiotics for digestive health, enhancing the immune system, maintaining a healthy response, reducing allergy symptoms, and preventing diarrhea.



A considerable increase in the adoption of companion animals on account of inflating disposable incomes and emerging nuclear family trends represent one of the key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diseases in animals and the rising concerns among pet parents about the overall well-being of their pets are catalyzing the demand for pet supplements across the globe. These supplements generally include omega-3 fats for the coat; digestive aids to resolve gastric ulcers; biotin, methionine, and zinc to promote hoof growth; and thiamine, magnesium, L-tryptophan, valerian, and chamomile for behavioral effects.

Apart from this, due to rising concerns about the quality and safety of pet supplements, governing agencies of numerous countries are enforcing stringent regulations to maintain the efficacy of products. As a result, several manufacturers are funding and collaborating with researchers to perform well-controlled clinical trials to determine the safety and effectiveness of the supplements. This, along with promotional campaigns undertaken by leading players in the industry, is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ark Naturals Company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, FoodScience Corporation, Kemin Industries Inc., Nestle S.A., Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., NOW Foods, Nutramax Laboratories Inc., VetriScience Laboratories, Virbac and Zoetis Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pet supplement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pet supplement market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pet type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pet supplement market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pet Supplement Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Pet Type

6.1 Dogs

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cats

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Source

8.1 Organic

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Conventional

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Multivitamins

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Skin and Coat

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Hip and Joint

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Prebiotics and Probiotics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Calming

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Ark Naturals Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 FoodScience Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Kemin Industries Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Nestle S.A.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 NOW Foods

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 VetriScience Laboratories

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Virbac

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Zoetis Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfwzvc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

