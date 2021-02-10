Worldwide Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Industry to 2028 - Increasing Opportunities in the Untapped Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report insinuates that the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is likely to showcase an upward trend at a CAGR of 10.35% over the estimated period 2021-2028.



Factors such as the surge in initiatives by regulatory authorities for the adoption of continuous manufacturing, coupled with the growing acceptance of PCM systems, are stimulating the global market's growth. Further, the increasing opportunities in the untapped emerging economies and the rise in large molecules and biologics manufacturing, are opening new avenues for the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.



However, the lack of demand for pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems in underdeveloped countries and growing consumer expectations pertaining to better medicines, are restricting the global market's development to a large extent.



The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market comprises the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing market for pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing during the assessed period. The region's growth can be attributed to growing investments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, along with the rising contract research organization. Additionally, the surging concentration of prominent manufacturers on extending their operations in the emerging countries is creating multiple opportunities across the APAC region.



In China, favorable policies to promote the healthcare sector are likely to boost the pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, several companies are striving to conduct continuous bioprocessing, thereby strengthening the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in China.



The established companies involved in the market are Korsch AG, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Eli Lilly & Company, Gebruder Lodige Maschinenbau GmbH, Syntegon, Thermofisher Scientific Inc, Coperion GmbH, LB Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH, Pfizer Inc, and GEA Group AG.



Thermofisher Scientific Inc is among the leading companies with a broad clientele base. Its business segments include laboratory products, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and life sciences solutions. Moreover, the company develops and sells its products to research institutions, government agencies, clinical laboratories, biotech companies, and more. Among its products, ProtoArray Human Protein Microarrays are able to read with a commercially available fluorescent microarray scanner. It has its operations in more than 50 countries, with headquarter in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.1.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.1.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.1.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

2.3. Legal, Policy, & Regulatory Framework

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Insights

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rise in Initiatives by Regulatory Authorities for the Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing

2.7.2. Surging Acceptance of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Systems

2.7.3. Rising Healthcare Expenditure

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Lack of Demand for Pcm Systems in Underdeveloped Economies

2.8.2. Rising Customer Expectations for Better Medicines

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Opportunities in the Untapped Emerging Economies

2.9.2. Surge in the Manufacturing of Large Molecules and Biologics



3. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Integrated Continuous System

3.2. Semi-Continuous System

3.3. Control & Software



4. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Final Drug Product Manufacturing

4.2. Api Manufacturing



5. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2. Contract Manufacturing Organizations

5.3. Other End-Users



6. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product

6.1.2. Market by Application

6.1.3. Market by End-User

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product

6.2.2. Market by Application

6.2.3. Market by End-User

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. Germany

6.2.4.2. France

6.2.4.3. United Kingdom

6.2.4.4. Italy

6.2.4.5. Russia

6.2.4.6. Spain

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product

6.3.2. Market by Application

6.3.3. Market by End-User

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. India

6.3.4.3. Japan

6.3.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.5. South Korea

6.3.4.6. Asean Countries

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Product

6.4.2. Market by Application

6.4.3. Market by End-User

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Mexico

6.4.4.2. Brazil

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Product

6.5.2. Market by Application

6.5.3. Market by End-User

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.3. Turkey

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Company Profile

7.1. Hosokawa Micron Corporation

7.2. Gea Group AG

7.3. LB Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

7.4. Thermofisher Scientific Inc

7.5. Siemens Healthineers

7.6. Eli Lilly & Company

7.7. Pfizer Inc

7.8. Glatt GmbH

7.9. Syntegon (Formerly Bosch Packaging Technology)

7.10. Gebruder Lodige Maschinenbau GmbH

7.11. Korsch AG

7.12. Coperion GmbH

7.13. Munson Machinery Company



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



