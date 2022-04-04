Worldwide Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Industry to 2035 - Featuring Acorda Therapeutics, Active Pharma Supplies and Aenova Among Others

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market by Type of Secondary Packaging, Type of Primary Packaging Packed and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers.



On an average, around 50 drugs are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) annually. Further, studies indicate that more than 100,000 tons of pharmaceutical products are consumed globally per year. In addition, over the next five years, the global pharmaceutical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, with global drug sales anticipated to raise revenues worth USD 1.5 trillion in 2023.

This continuously growing pipeline of pharmaceutical drug products has inadvertently led to an increase in the demand for their associated primary packaging and secondary packaging solutions. Specifically, pharmaceutical secondary packaging is a vital step in the product supply chain as it encloses life-saving drugs and therapies, preserving the identity, quality, integrity and stability of the packaged drug product.

It also plays a key role in marketing and brand projection for a product. However, the process of secondary packaging usually involves time consuming and complex activities, such as blister carding, thermoforming, labeling, kitting, assembly and cold chain storage (for temperature sensitive biologics). Other key challenges faced by developers are limiting variability in packaging materials and ensuring compliance to stringent regulatory guidelines (for packaging designs). Considering the aforementioned concerns, many pharmaceutical players now prefer to collaborate with qualified packaging providers that offer non-traditional packaging solutions and have the required capabilities to create unique packaging designs, in a cost and time effective manner.



As per the CDMO Outsourcing Survey conducted by Nice Insight, specifically for clinical and commercial scale operations, nearly 60% of the pharmaceutical companies currently outsource their primary packaging needs, while 43% of the players outsource their secondary packaging requirements. At present, more than 160 companies offer secondary packaging solutions to the firms engaged in the pharmaceutical sector.

Further, several recent advancements in packaging designs, technologies and materials have enabled service providers to offer a wide range of user-friendly pharmaceutical secondary packaging solutions. In addition, substantial expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships have been reported in this market as service providers strive to become one-stop-shops, in order to cater to the diverse needs of their clients engaged in the healthcare industry. Driven by the ongoing innovation in this field, continuous growth in the pharmaceutical drugs pipeline and a steady rise in drug approvals, the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market is likely to witness positive growth in the foreseen future.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall landscape of companies offering secondary packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world) and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial). The chapter also covers details related to the type of service provider (one-stop-shop service providers and stand-alone service providers), type of secondary packaging offered (cartons, boxes and others), type of primary packaging packed (blisters, vials, bottles, conventional syringes, ampoules, prefilled syringes and others), type of molecule packed (biologics, small molecules and unspecified), type of finished dosage form packed (solids, liquids/injectables, semi-solids, powders and others) and type of additional service(s) offered (labeling, serialization, kitting and cold-chain storage).

, , and rest of the world) and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial). The chapter also covers details related to the type of service provider (one-stop-shop service providers and stand-alone service providers), type of secondary packaging offered (cartons, boxes and others), type of primary packaging packed (blisters, vials, bottles, conventional syringes, ampoules, prefilled syringes and others), type of molecule packed (biologics, small molecules and unspecified), type of finished dosage form packed (solids, liquids/injectables, semi-solids, powders and others) and type of additional service(s) offered (labeling, serialization, kitting and cold-chain storage). An insightful competitiveness analysis of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers, based on supplier power (in terms of years of experience), company competitiveness (type secondary packaging offered, type of primary packaging packed, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed, and type of additional services offered) and their respective scale of operation.

An analysis of recent partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2021, covering acquisitions, manufacturing and packaging agreements, service alliances, packaging agreements, distribution agreements, technology utilization agreements and other related agreements. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships). It also highlights the regional distribution of the partnership activity witnessed in this market.

A detailed analysis of the recent expansions undertaken by various pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, facility expansion and new facility), scale of operation, type of primary packaging packed, type of molecule packed, type of finished dosage form packed, company size, location of headquarters, location of expanded facility, most active players (in terms of number of recent expansions) and geographical distribution (region-wise and country-wise).

An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand for pharmaceutical secondary packaging, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of secondary packaging (boxes, cartons and pouches), type of primary packaging packed (ampoules, blister packs, bottles, cartridges, syringes and vials) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world), for the period 2022-2035.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) engaged in offering pharmaceutical secondary packaging solutions, across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile provides an overview of the company, featuring information on the year of establishment, number of employees, location of their headquarters, key executives, details related to its secondary packaging offerings, recent developments, and an informed future outlook

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential associated with the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market, over the coming 13 years. We have provided an informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as [A] type of secondary packaging (boxes, cartons and others), [B] type of primary packaging packed (ampoules, blister packs, bottles, cartridges, syringes and vials) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the pharmaceutical secondary packaging domain?

What is the relative competitiveness of different pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers?

Which type of partnership models are most commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What kind of expansion initiatives have been undertaken by pharmaceutical secondary packaging providers?

What is the present and likely future demand for secondary packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical sector?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service Provider

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Secondary Packaging Offered

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Packed

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Molecule Packed

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Finished Dosage Form Packed

4.2.10. Analysis by Types of Additional Services Offered



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Providers

5.4.1. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Providers in North America

5.4.1.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies in North America

5.4.1.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies in North America

5.4.1.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies in North America

5.4.2. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Providers in Europe

5.4.2.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies in Europe

5.4.2.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies in Europe

5.4.2.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies in Europe

5.4.3. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.4.3.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.4.3.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.4.3.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



6. COMPANY PROFILES: PHARMACEUTICAL SECONDARY PACKAGING PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

7. COMPANY PROFILES: PHARMACEUTICAL SECONDARY PACKAGING PROVIDERS IN EUROPE



8. COMPANY PROFILES: PHARMACEUTICAL SECONDARY PACKAGING PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Molecule Packed

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Finished Dosage Form Packed

9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.7. Geographical Analysis

9.3.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

9.3.8.2. International and Local Deals



10. RECENT EXPANSIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Providers: Recent Expansions

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion

10.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Expansion and Scale of Operation

10.2.5. Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Packed

10.2.6. Analysis by Type of Molecule Packed

10.2.7. Analysis by Type of Expansion and Type of Molecule Packed

10.2.8. Analysis by Type of Finished Dosage Form Packed

10.2.9. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

10.2.10. Analysis by Location of Expanded Facility

10.2.11. Analysis by Type of Expansion and Location of Expanded Facility

10.2.12. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Recent Expansions

10.2.13. Geographical Analysis

10.2.13.1. Region-wise Distribution

10.2.13.2. Country-wise Distribution



11. DEMAND ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Demand for Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging, 2022-2035



12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3. Global Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market, 2022-2035



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxsz60

