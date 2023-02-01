Worldwide Pharmaceuticals & Medicine Manufacturing Market: Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Novartis

Feb 01, 2023, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceuticals & Medicine Manufacturing - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the five years to 2019, pharmaceutical manufacturers have benefited from an aging population in developed economies and a growing middle class in emerging economies, which provided a larger customer base for operators in the Global Pharmaceuticals and Medicine Manufacturing industry. Many manufacturers also tapped into regional demand for pharmaceuticals that may differ from developed markets.
Furthermore, the growing global middle class provides additional growth opportunities, given increased access to pharmaceutical products and higher per capita expenditure on medicines. Many manufacturers expanded their global presence to tap into regional market needs and develop relationships with government entities that can accelerate drug approval or implement high reimbursement rates.
Nevertheless, patent cliffs have continued to hamper industry revenue. When blockbuster drugs lose patent exclusivity, the market is inundated with low-cost generic drugs. Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is forecast to grow amid an anticipated persistence of global economic health.
The industry comprises companies that manufacture biological, medicinal and pharmaceutical products in various forms, including ampoules, tablets, capsules, vials, ointments, powders, solutions and suspensions. The overall pharmaceutical market can be segmented into prescription-based, or ethical products, and over-the-counter medications. Industry products are predominantly distributed via wholesalers and are then sold via pharmacies or distributed in hospitals.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwe4ne
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article