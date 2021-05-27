Worldwide Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences Industry to 2030 - Featuring QVIA Holdings, Battelle Memorial Institute and Syneos Health Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global physical, engineering, and life sciences market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global physical, engineering, and life sciences market is expected to grow from $455.83 billion in 2020 to $484.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $709.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the physical, engineering, and life sciences? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider physical, engineering, and life sciences market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The physical, engineering, and life sciences market section of the report gives context. It compares the physical, engineering, and life sciences market with other segments of the physical, engineering, and life sciences market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, physical, engineering, and life sciences indicators comparison.

Major players in the physical, engineering, and life sciences market are IQVIA Holdings Inc, Battelle Memorial Institute, Syneos Health Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Medpace Holdings Inc, Albany Molecular Research Inc, Hitachi High Technologies America Inc



Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences establishments are engaged in conducting research and experimental development in physical, engineering, and life sciences such as agriculture, environmental, botany, electronics, chemistry, fisheries, forests, mathematics, veterinary and other allied subjects. Research and development activities of physical engineering and life sciences organizations are funded by public sector organizations and commercial establishments. These organizations monetize their research findings, patents or products to fund their research activities



A major transformation is under progress in the life science industry. Much of it is driven by the digital transformation which has a powerful re-imagination of the life science industry. Technology firms such as Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Amazon and Google serve as the driving forces and initiators of digital life sciences transformation. Mobile computing is poised to support the digitization of health in combination with drug therapy, as well as through stand-alone therapies. Digital transformation can help people more effectively for making decisions on how to run the existing business and position the organization for the future. This rise in digital transformation drive the market growth.



COVID-19 is unprecedented challenge to the global life sciences industry. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe are working with Governments to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. The UK and EU regulators have worked to provide up-to-date guidance in response to the evolving crisis, as well as to support research and development (R&D) that they hope will contain the impact of the spread. The MHRA stated that the safety of trial participants should be the first priority and this will remain its objective. These regulatory challenges can restrain the market growth.



The physical, engineering, and life sciences market is segmented by type into physical and engineering sciences, life sciences services and by entities into organizations, sole traders, partnerships.



The introduction and advancement of new technologies such as nano sensors, bi-specific antibodies and computational biology have illustrated the progress that can be achieved through collaboration across a variety of disciplines between researchers and organisations. Collaboration between industry and regulators will promote greater self-regulation rooted in a culture of quality, operational competence and monitoring of results. The FDA has also suggested that it plans to partner with businesses more collaboratively to get products to market faster. collaboration will allow stakeholders to provide more responsive, more cost-effective treatment and better results.



On Jan. 2020, Vaccitech have announced their strategic collaboration with the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and Cancer Research UK (CRUK). In this partnership, CRUK's Centre for Drug Development (CDD) will sponsor and manage a Phase I/II a clinical trial of the drug in combination with the current standard of care and first-line treatment (chemotherapy and anti-PD-1) in approximately 80 patients with the disease. The collaborators indicated new treatments for NSCLC are urgently needed, as it accounts for 88 percent of all cancer diagnoses in the UK each year, and only five percent of those survive for 10 years or more.



