Worldwide Plant Based Protein Supplements Industry to 2027 - Featuring MusclePharm, Abbott Laboratories and Kerry Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market By Product, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plant-based Protein Supplements Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Protein-based protein supplement products refer to the Protein supplements that are processed and extracted from various kinds of nutritional plant sources. Some of the main plant-based sources used as key ingredients for plant protein supplements include chickpea, soy, brown rice, pea, and others.



The growth of the plant-based protein supplement market is expected to be fueled by the increasing popularity and adoption of the vegan diet due to the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type-2 diabetes because of consuming meat products. In addition to it, the growing population of flexitarians, owing to the wide-scale awareness programs that promote vegan diet media platforms is expected to create new growth avenues for the market player in the plant-based protein supplements market over the upcoming years.



The constantly changing consumer preferences have displayed a rising shift among consumers toward choosing a nutritional diet centered towards a highly nutritious diet centered towards a sustainable lifestyle and less dependency on animal proteins. A substantial portion of the millennial population in Western countries has been witnessed about their changing food trends as consumers move from traditional animal-based products to organic and plant-based food products as a perfect food solution. In the last couple of years, the acceptance of plant-based food & beverages among consumers have been significant because of the wider scope of product accessibility, higher product advancements, and innovation into plant-based proteins, and a wider scope of available alternatives and substitutes.



COVID-19 Impact



The plant proteins sector has been booming at increasing the challenge. The absence of conventional meat alternatives on grocery store shelves displays an innovative opportunity to speed up the deployment of plant-based protein supplements in the next few years. For the past few years, the meat processing sector is expected to decrease as some big meat processing organizations like Tyson and Smithfield plant closures because of the outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a significant potential meat shortage looming. Consumers are willing to opt for plant-based protein supplements as the key meat manufacturers have witnessed a hard hit during these times.



The demand for plant proteins has fueled majorly owing to the disturbances of the conventional protein supply chain; though, which will not majorly decrease animal-based protein. Once the situation starts to regularize, out-of-home consumption will rise again. The meat processing sector will also revive like a pre-pandemic state. These things will again cut down the abrupt increment in sales to some extent. In such a scenario, there is a high need that plant protein manufacturers should re-design their sourcing strategies, promote their product offerings, and harness the supply chains' capability and their route-to-market channels. E-commerce and distribution networks should be optimized and streamlined. In addition to it, taking into account the impact of changing commodity costs and other costs-to-serve and rising demand, organizations will be compelled to redesign their costing and promotion strategies.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Others. The bars segment is expected to exhibit a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast years. The demand for ready-to-eat snacks and healthy alternatives like bars is expected to be fueled by the high adoption of fast-paced & hectic lifestyles along with consumer preference for healthier snacking options and the trend of on-the-go snacking.



Raw Material Outlook



Based on Raw Material, the market is segmented into Soy, Pea, Rice, Hemp, Spirulina, Pumpkin Seeds and Others. The soy segment garnered the maximum share of the plant-based protein supplement market in 2020. Soy protein supplements are obtained from soybeans which is one of the very few plant sources that provide a complete package with all the nine crucial amino acids.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online Stores, Supermarket and DTC & Others. Supermarkets or mass retailers acquired a significant revenue share of the global sales of protein products in 2020. Key retailers in the U.S., such as Walmart, are entering into the market and are putting heavy investment in private label variants to accelerate the sales of the product. On the other hand, the high competition from other distribution channels like online stores and DTC channels is expected to decline the growth rate of retail sales in the next few years.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition and Additional Nutrition. Additional nutritional segment garnered a significant revenue share of the overall market in 2020. Growing consciousness about the advantages of a balanced and nutrient-rich diet and regular exercise with an aim to keep an ideal body weight is boosting the demand for additional nutritional supplements, recommended by medical practitioners or doctors.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the plant-based protein supplement market. The region is currently witnessing a high level of awareness regarding the vegan diet combined with a switching trend towards vegetarianism due to new brand programs on social media and television channels that is expected to accelerate the plant-based protein supplements in the next few years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Glanbia PLC, AMCO Proteins, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc.), NOW Foods, Inc., Danone S.A., MusclePharm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo, Inc., Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation), and Kerry Group PLC.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Application

3.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Sports Nutrition Market by Region

3.2 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Additional Nutrition Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Raw Material

4.1 Global Soy Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

4.2 Global Pea Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

4.3 Global Rice Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

4.4 Global Hemp Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

4.5 Global Spirulina Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

4.6 Global Pumpkin Seeds Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Raw Material Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Online Stores Market by Region

5.2 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Supermarket Market by Region

5.3 Global Plant Based Protein Supplements DTC & Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Product

6.1 Global Protein Powder Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

6.2 Global Protein Bars Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

6.3 Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Glanbia PLC

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2 AMCO Proteins

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.3 Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc.)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.4 NOW Foods, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.5 Danone S.A.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.1 Financial Analysis

8.5.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.3 Research & Development Expense

8.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5.4.4 Geographical Expansions:

8.6 MusclePharm Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 Abbott Laboratories

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8 PepsiCo, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.9 Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation)

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. Kerry Group PLC

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfk6j1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets