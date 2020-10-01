Worldwide Plasma Fractionation Industry to 2025 - Featuring CSL, Grifols & Shire Among Others
Oct 01, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (IVIG, Albumin, Factor VIII, von Willebrand Factor, PCC, Protease Inhibitor), Application (Immunology, Hematology, Critical Care, Rheumatology, Pulmonology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2025 from USD 28.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Growth in the plasma fractionation market is primarily driven by factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes. In 2019, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of plasma products in the treatment of various diseases, large patient pool treated in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe.
The pulmonology application segment will witness the highest growth in the plasma fractionation market.
Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2019, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven largely by the rising prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd).
North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.
Geographically, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and AATD.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Plasma Fractionation Market Overview
4.2 North America: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product & Country (2019)
4.3 Plasma Fractionation Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Immunoglobulins in Various Therapeutic Areas
5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population
5.2.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and AATD
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement
5.2.2.2 Emergence of Recombinant Alternatives
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases
5.2.3.2 Rising Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Key Industry Trends
6.2.1 Focus on Increasing Fractionation Capacities
6.2.2 New Indications for Plasma Products
6.2.3 Rising Adoption of Scig
6.2.4 Increasing Number of Fractionator-Owned Plasma Collection Centers
6.2.5 Growing Plasma Products Market in China
6.2.6 Increasing Focus of Plasma Fractionators Towards Manufacturing and Developing Recombinant Factors
6.3 Porter's Five Forces
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4 Vendor Benchmarking
6.4.1 Product Portfolio Analysis: Plasma Fractionation Market
6.4.2 Number of Plasma Collection Centers and Fractionation Capacities, by Key Player
6.4.3 Business Presence of Key Players in the Value Chain
6.5 Pricing Analysis
6.6 Plasma Collection
6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Plasma Fractionation Market
7 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immunoglobulins
7.2.1 Intravenous Immunoglobulins
7.2.1.1 IVIG Holds the Largest Share of the Immunoglobulins Market
7.2.2 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins
7.2.2.1 Benefit of Self-Administration and Lower Incidence of Non-Serious Systemic Adverse Reactions Will Drive the Growth of the Scig Market
7.2.3 Other Immunoglobulins
7.3 Coagulation Factor Concentrates
7.3.1 Factor Viii
7.3.1.1 Factor Viii Holds the Largest Share of the Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market
7.3.2 Factor Ix
7.3.2.1 Rising Number of Hemophilic Patients is Expected to Drive the Growth of this Market
7.3.3 Von Willebrand Factor
7.3.3.1 Market Growth is Primarily Driven by the Increasing Prevalence and Diagnosis of Von Willebrand Disease and Hemophilia
7.3.4 Prothrombin Complex Concentrates
7.3.4.1 Advantages of Pcc Over Fresh Frozen Plasma Will Support Market Growth in this Segment
7.3.5 Fibrinogen Concentrates
7.3.5.1 Safety Profile, Accuracy, and Speed of Administration Are Supporting the Growth of the Fibrinogen Concentrates Market
7.3.6 Factor Xiii
7.3.6.1 Applications in Treating Rare Bleeding Disorders Will Contribute to the Demand for Factor Xiii
7.4 Albumins
7.4.1 Rising Demand for Albumin as An Antioxidant to Drive Market Growth
7.5 Protease Inhibitors
7.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Copd Will Drive the Demand for Protease Inhibitors
7.6 Other Products
8 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Neurology
8.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Major Age-Related Neurological Disorders to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Immunology
8.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorders Among Children and Adults to Drive the Growth of this Market
8.4 Hematology
8.4.1 Growth in the Number of Hemophilia Patients to Drive the Demand for Coagulation Factor Concentrates and Immunoglobulins
8.5 Critical Care
8.5.1 Increasing Off-Label Use of Albumin and Rising Use of Anticoagulants to Drive the Demand for Plasma-Derived Critical Care Products
8.6 Pulmonology
8.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Copd to Drive the Plasma Fractionation Market for Pulmonology
8.7 Hemato-Oncology
8.7.1 Rising Number of Blood Cancer Patients to Drive the Demand for Plasma-Derived Products
8.8 Rheumatology
8.8.1 Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatic Conditions to Drive the Plasma Fractionation Market for Rheumatology
8.9 Other Applications
9 Plasma Fractionation Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Clinics
9.2.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Growth in the Number of Hospitals & Clinics-Key Factors Driving Growth
9.3 Clinical Research Laboratories
9.3.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies on New Therapeutic Indications for Plasma-Derived Products to Drive Market Growth
9.4 Academic Institutes
9.4.1 Growing Demand for New Drug Molecules to Drive the Demand for Plasma Products in Academic Institutes
10 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology
12.1.1 Market Share Analysis
12.1.2 Market Share Analysis, by Product, 2019
12.1.2.1 Immunoglobulins Market, by Key Player
12.1.2.1.1 Ivig Market, by Key Player
12.1.2.2 Coagulation Factors Market, by Key Player
12.1.2.2.1 Factor Viii Market, by Key Player
12.1.2.3 Albumins Market, by Key Player
12.1.3 Market Share Analysis, by Region, 2019
12.1.3.1 North America: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player
12.1.3.1.1 Us: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player
12.1.3.2 Europe: Plasma Fractionation Market, by Key Player
12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.2.1 Stars
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Company Profiles
12.3.1 Csl
12.3.2 Grifols
12.3.3 Shire
12.3.4 Octapharma
12.3.5 Kedrion
12.3.6 LFB
12.3.7 Biotest
12.3.8 Sanquin
12.3.9 China Biologic Products
12.3.10 Bio Products Laboratory
12.3.11 Japan Blood Products Organization
12.3.12 Gc Pharma
12.3.13 Shanghai Raas Blood Products
12.3.14 Emergent Biosolutions
12.3.15 Intas Biopharmaceuticals
12.3.16 Other Companies
12.3.16.1 Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited
12.3.16.2 Sk Plasma
12.3.16.3 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
12.3.16.4 Kabafusion
12.3.16.5 Centurion Pharma
13 Appendix
