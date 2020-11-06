Worldwide Polyimide Films and Tapes Industry to 2025 - Featuring 3M, Toray Industries & Nitto Denko Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires/Cables), End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyimide films and tapes market is projected to grow from USD 1,460 million in 2020 to USD 2,140 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Increased demand from the electronics industry, the growing automotive industry, and superior thermal & mechanical properties of polyimide films in comparison to other polymers are key factors driving the growth of this market. The high cost of polyimide films and tapes acts as a key restraint to market growth.



Flexible printed circuits are the largest application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market



By application, the flexible printed circuits segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films market in 2019. This large share is mainly attributed to the excellent properties of polyimide films that make them a preferred material in various end-use industries, such as electronics and automotive.



Electronics is the largest end-use industry segment of the polyimide films and tapes market



By end-use industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films and tapes market in 2019. Polyimide films have good mechanical and electrical properties in comparison to other thermoplastic films and are, hence, widely used in several applications in the electronics industry. For instance, polyimide films are used as a base material for flexible printed wiring assembly, due to their excellent mechanical and thermal stability and low dielectric constant.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period



By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to rising disposable incomes and growing demand for consumer electronics products. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 owing to the high demand for polyimide films and tapes from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

4.2 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by End-Use Industry

4.3 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Application

4.4 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Region

4.5 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increased Demand from the Electronics Industry

5.3.1.2 Strong Demand from the Growing Automotive Industry

5.3.1.3 Superior Thermal and Mechanical Properties in Comparison to Other Polymers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Polyimide Films

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Use in Aerospace Applications

5.3.3.2 Preference for Transparent Polyimide Films for Flexible Display and Optoelectronics

5.3.3.3 Emerging Applications for Polyimide Films Due to COVID-19

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Issues with the Processing of Polyimide Films

5.3.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.4 Economic Indicators

5.4.1 Industry Outlook

5.4.1.1 Automotive

5.4.1.2 Aerospace

5.4.1.3 Electronics

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

5.6 Raw Material Analysis

5.6.1 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (Pmda)

5.6.2 4,4'-Oxydianiline (Oda)

5.6.3 Biphenyl-Tetracarboxylic Acid Dianhydride (BPDA)

5.6.4 Phenylenediamine (Pda)



6 COVID-19 Impact

6.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

6.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market



7 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flexible Printed Circuits

7.2.1 Flexible Printed Circuit is the Largest and the Fastest-Growing Application

7.2.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Printed Circuits

7.3 Specialty Fabricated Products

7.3.1 Specialty Fabricated Products Segment Accounted for the Second Largest Share in the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

7.3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Fabricated Products

7.4 Pressure Sensitive Tapes

7.4.1 Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry is Expected to Fuel the Growth of Pressure Sensitive Tapes

7.4.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Pressure Sensitive Tapes

7.5 Wires & Cables

7.5.1 Wires and Cables Accounted for the Fourth-Largest Share in the Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

7.5.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Wires & Cables

7.6 Motors/Generators

7.6.1 Properties Such as High Heat Resistance and Thinner Insulation Have Created a High Demand for Polyimide Films in Motors/Generators

7.6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Motors/Generators



8 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronics

8.2.1 Electronics Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

8.2.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Electronics Industry

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Automotive Accounted for the Second-Largest Share in the Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

8.3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive

8.4 Aerospace

8.4.1 Properties Such as High-Temperature Resistance as Well as Weight and Space-Saving Have Resulted in a High Demand for Polyimide Films and Tapes in the Aerospace Industry

8.4.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Aerospace

8.5 Solar

8.5.1 Growing Solar End-Use Industry Has Created a High Demand for Polyimide Films and Tapes

8.5.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Solar

8.6 Labeling

8.6.1 Non-Shrinking Property Has Resulted in a High Demand for Polyimide Films and Tapes in the Labeling End-Use Industry

8.6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Labeling

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Medical

8.7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Medical

8.7.2 Mining & Drilling

8.7.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Mining & Drilling



9 Polyimide Films and Tapes Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.2.1 Star

10.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Participants

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio (Global)

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence (Global)

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SME Matrix)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (SME)

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence (SME)

10.8 Market Share Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

11.2 Taimide Tech. Inc.

11.3 Saint-Gobain

11.4 3M Company

11.5 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.6 Nitto Denko Corporation

11.7 Ube Industries Ltd.

11.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

11.9 Kaneka Corporation

11.10 PI Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

11.11 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

11.12 Aavid Kunze Gmbh

11.13 Dunmore Corporation

11.14 Kolon Industries, Inc.

11.15 Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd.

11.16 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co. Ltd.

11.17 Flexcon Company, Inc.

11.18 Yongkang Haotai Industry and Trade Co. Ltd.

11.19 Industrial Summit Technology Corporation

11.20 Other Companies

11.20.1 Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

11.20.2 Dr. Dietrich Muller Gmbh

11.20.3 Liyang Huajing Electronic Material Co. Ltd

11.20.4 Yunda Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

11.20.5 Anabond Limited

11.20.6 Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co. Ltd.

11.20.7 Von Roll Holding Ag

11.20.8 Shinmax Technology Ltd.

11.20.9 Tianjin Hengji International Trade Co. Ltd

11.20.10 Circuit Components Supplies Ltd

11.20.11 Polyonics, Inc.



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

