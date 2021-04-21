Worldwide Polyisoprene Industry to 2026 - Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the Largest Manufacturer

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyisoprene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyisoprene is a polymer of isoprene found in the latex of the Hevea Brasiliensis trees and is known as natural rubber. Industrially, it is mainly synthesized from isoprene monomer. It is used in manufacturing tires, latex products, footwear, non-automotive engineering products, belting and hoses, etc. This latest report "Polyisoprene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global demand of polyisoprene has reached a volume of 16 Million Tons in 2020, driven by its capability to manufacture tires.



The report has analysed the global market for polyisoprene on the basis of end-uses. Polyisoprene has a number of functional qualities which find uses in various industries. Traditionally, natural polyisoprene has been used in tire manufacturing. These days, however, synthetic rubber is substituting natural rubber. Tire and related products segment represents the largest and fastest-growing consumer of polyisoprene. Other applications of polyisoprene cover latex products, footwear, non-automotive engineering, belting and hoses.



The report has further analysed market share of key regions. Currently, Russia represents the largest market for synthetic polyisoprene accounting for more than a third of the total global consumption. In case of natural polyisoprene, China represents the largest market. Assessing the global imports and exports of synthetic polyisoprene, the report has found that Poland is the largest global importer of synthetic polyisoprene while Malaysia is the largest importer of natural rubber. Apart from being the largest consumer, Russia also represents the largest exporter of synthetic polyisoprene while Thailand is the largest exporter of natural rubber. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global polyisoprene market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global polyisoprene market. As the polyisoprene manufacturing process is complex and capital intensive, it is dominated by a handful of companies. Nizhnekamskneftekhim is currently the world's largest synthetic polyisoprene manufacturer accounting for nearly a third of the total global polyisoprene production. Sri Trang group based in Thailand is the leader in natural rubber production and processing.



This report provides a deep insight into the global polyisoprene industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of polyisoprene, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the chemical reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the polyisoprene market in any manner.



