Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Industry to 2027 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies and Qiagen Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Size By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market was valued at USD 429.26 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 757.67 Million by 2027, at a long-term CAGR of 6.03% from 2020 to 2027.



The Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Over the past couple of decades, various factors are driving the growth of the global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables market, such as rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing application of PCR. This has ultimately escalated the demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market.



The Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, Technology, End User, and Geography.



This report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen NV, Corning Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, 4titude, BIOplastics, Hamilton Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Consumables Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Application of Pcr

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated With Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Technologies

4.3.2 Launching New Alternatives

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Adoption of Technological Advancements

4.4.2 Increasing Research and Developments Across the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

4.5 Porter"S Five Forces Model for Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Consumables Market

4.6 Impact of Covid - 19 on Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Consumables Market



5 Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pcr Tubes

5.3 Pcr Microplates

5.4 Caps/Lids

5.5 Others



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.1 Clinical

6.2 Forensic



7 Market, by Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Real-Time Pcr

7.3 Digital Pcr

7.4 Traditional Pcr



8 Market, by End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.3 Biotech and Pharma Companies

8.4 Academic and Research Institutions



9 Market, by Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Company Insights

11.1.3 Segment Breakdown

11.1.4 Product Benchmarking

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Company Insights

11.2.3 Segment Breakdown

11.2.4 Product Benchmarking

11.2.5 Key Developments

11.2.6 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Qiagen N.V.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Company Insights

11.3.3 Segment Breakdown

11.3.4 Product Benchmarking

11.3.5 Key Developments

11.3.6 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Company Insights

11.4.3 Segment Breakdown

11.4.4 Product Benchmarking

11.4.5 Key Developments

11.4.6 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Corning Incorporated

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Company Insights

11.5.3 Segment Breakdown

11.5.4 Product Benchmarking

11.5.5 Key Developments

11.5.6 SWOT Analysis

11.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Company Insights

11.6.3 Segment Breakdown

11.6.4 Product Benchmarking

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Eppendorf AG

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Company Insights

11.7.3 Segment Breakdown

11.7.4 Product Benchmarking

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Merck Kgaa.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Company Insights

11.8.3 Segment Breakdown

11.8.4 Product Benchmarking

11.8.5 Key Developments

11.9 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Company Insights

11.9.3 Product Benchmarking

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.10 4Titude Ltd (Brooks Life Sciences)

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Company Insights

11.10.3 Segment Breakdown

11.10.4 Product Benchmarking

11.10.5 Key Developments

11.11 Bioplastics Bv

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Company Insights

11.11.3 Product Benchmarking

11.12 Hamilton Company

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Company Insights

11.12.3 Product Benchmarking



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nztawf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

