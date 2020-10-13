Worldwide Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Industry to 2025 - Featuring Veolia Environment, Suez & Waste Management Among Others
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Polymer Type, Service, Processing Type (Mechanical, Chemical, Biological), End-use Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Furniture, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global post-consumer recycled plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 14.2 billion in 2020 to USD 18.8 billion by 2025, at CAGR of 5.7%.
Post-consumer recycled resins or plastics are obtained by recycling the plastic waste collected from consumers. Consumer plastic waste includes bottles, films, and foams. Post-consumer plastic waste management includes recycling, recovery, and disposal of plastic waste. Moreover, waste management systems ensure the safe collection, segregation, storage, transportation, processing, and disposal of generated plastic waste. Post-consumer recycled resins also ensure that no harm is caused to the environment during this process and that the process is undertaken in accordance with the regulations and standards prescribed by governments or associations.
In terms of value, recycling is estimated to lead the post-consumer recycled plastics market in 2019.
Recycling, by service, accounted for the largest market share in the post-consume recycled plastics market. The recycling process of consumer plastic waste involves sorting, cleaning & drying, shredding & agglomeration, pelletizing, and finally, manufacturing recycled products. In the case of developing countries such as India, much of the waste collected from residential areas is not sorted before it is collected, which makes the recycling of consumer plastic wastes difficult. However, in developed countries, consumer plastic waste is sorted and deposited in containers; sorting also takes place after the waste is collected. In this stage, recovered plastic waste is segregated into different grades either by SPI code or by the type of plastic, additives, and fillers used. The segregation is done as different types of plastics require different treatment, while recycling them to make different types of products.
PP is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the post-consumer recycled plastics market from 2020 to 2025.
PP, by polymer type, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the post-consumer recycled plastics market from 2020 to 2025, in terms of volume. Products made from PP offer high stiffness, heat resistance, steam barrier properties (food protection), elasticity (film and fiber applications), enhanced transparency, strong impact & rigidity balance. The resistance of PP to permeation is equivalent to or marginally better than that of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and superior to low-density polyethylene (LDPE). It is recyclable and reused in various applications besides manufacturing plastics. These properties have led to an increasing preference for PP in the manufacture of packaging units used in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electronic, and packaging industries. Few packaging applications include bottles, crates, films, and pots.
The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the post-consumer recycled plastics market during the forecast period.
The APAC region is projected to lead the post-consumer recycled plastics market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. The growing population, rising GDP, and increasing disposable income in APAC are leading to the generation of more solid waste, which, in turn, is creating opportunities for plastic recycling in the region. According to the OECD Development Centre's Medium Term Projection Framework (MPF-2019), GDP in the emerging Asian region is projected to grow by an annual average of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Developing Countries to Offer High Growth Opportunities to Key Manufacturers
4.2 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Region and Processing Type
4.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced by Governments
5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness Programs for Sustainable Waste Management Practices
5.2.1.3 Growing Urban Population
5.2.1.4 Reduced Environmental Impact Through Plastic Recycling
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low Participation of Residential Sector in Management of Plastic Waste
5.2.2.2 Absence of Required Framework for Plastic Waste Collection and Segregation
5.2.2.3 Fewer Treatment Plants and Lack of Expertise for Recycling Of Plastic Waste
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Plastic Waste Management from Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Investments for Sustainable Packaging Solutions
5.2.3.3 Public & Private Sector Partnerships for Management of Plastic Waste
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Costs of Recycled Plastics
5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Managing Supply Chain
5.3 Yc-Ycc Shift
5.4 Bioplastics and Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Prominent Companies
6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Collection & Transportation
7.3 Recycling
7.4 Incineration
7.5 Landfill
8 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Polymer Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Polymer Type
8.2 Polypropylene (Pp)
8.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (Ldpe)
8.4 High-Density Polyethylene (Hdpe)
8.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)
8.6 Polyurethane (Pur)
8.7 Polystyrene (Ps)
8.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet)
8.9 Other Thermoplastics and Other Plastics
9 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Processing Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemical Process
9.2.1 Chemolysis
9.2.2 Pyrolysis
9.2.3 Hydrogen Technologies
9.2.4 Gasification
9.3 Mechanical Process
9.4 Biological Process
10 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by End-Use Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Packaging
10.3 Building & Construction
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Electronics
10.6 Furniture
10.7 Others
11 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.3 Europe
11.4 MEA
11.5 North America
11.6 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
12.3.2 Expansion & Investment
12.3.3 New Product Development
12.3.4 Joint Venture & Partnership
12.4 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.1.1 Star
12.4.1.2 Emerging Leaders
12.4.1.3 Pervasive
12.4.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.4.2 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market
12.4.3 Business Strategy Excellence of Top Player in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Veolia Environment
13.2 Suez
13.3 Waste Management Inc.
13.4 Republic Services
13.5 Stericycle
13.6 Waste Connections, Inc.
13.7 Clean Harbors
13.8 Remondis Se & Co. Kg
13.9 Biffa
13.10 Ds Smith
13.11 Packaging Converters
13.11.1 Mondi Group
13.11.2 Berry Global Inc.
13.11.3 Huhtamaki
13.11.4 Sealed Air Corporation
13.11.5 Coveris
13.11.6 Sonoco Products Company
13.11.7 Reynolds Packaging
13.11.8 Alpha Packaging
13.11.9 Amcor
13.11.10 Genpak, LLC
13.11.11 Placon Corporation Inc.
13.11.12 Smurfit Kappa
13.11.13 Eco-Products, Inc.
13.12 End-users
13.12.1 Unilever
13.12.2 Nestle
13.12.3 Procter & Gamble
13.12.4 L'Oreal
13.12.5 Pepsico
13.12.6 The Coca-Cola Company
13.12.7 Mondelz International, Inc.
13.12.8 Pfizer
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
