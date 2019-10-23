Worldwide Pre 5G ARPU, VAS, & Innovations Report 2019: Opportunity, Market-Sizing, & Forecasts to 2025 - 4G/ 4G+ Business Models, Strategies and Developments

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre5G ARPU, VAS, & Innovation - Worldwide Opportunity, Market-Sizing, & Forecast 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides critical analysis of the productive 4G/ 4G+ Business Models, Strategies and Developments which telcos can effectively practise, monetise and fall back on during 4G to 5G transition. Additionally, how this shift will shape consumer demand and expectations and revenues for telcos, and how can service providers continue to stay relevant through these winds of change are some pertinent points research essentially focuses upon.



In a diverse industry like Mobile & Wireless, fast growth is a prerequisite for overall development. The nextgen 5G is a radical departure from the industry's previous development strategies in its scale, scope, and ownership. Implicit in the design of this generational shift is the fact that Operator economy cannot sustain growth without evolving to the next generation for all its merits'.

This report puts into perspective the belief, there's almost nothing which early-5G can facilitate (which) a mature 4G can't'; will lay to rest and ridicule all such claims'.



Objective of the Research:



ARPU Stability - directly via VAS & Innovation;- indirectly via Churn Control, Consumer Awareness & Preparedness.



Whats included:

In-depth analysis of the consumer, enterprise, retail, and B2B market is presented for various VAS opportunities across a number of application segments.



The research charts key macro trends, technology trends, MNO strategies, and is a must-have for both leaders and start-ups looking to sustain and stabilise their ARPUs during the period of 2019 to 2025. The research includes analysis and forecasts for major stakeholders in the VAS valuechain.

The research also provides analysis and forecasts of value-added services across key industry sectors, including:

Entertainment

Gaming

Healthcare

Education

Automobile

Questions Answered by the Report



1. What are some key emerging pre-5G VAS & innovation opportunities and their market potential?

2. How can operators outrun tech giants in the pre-5G VAS race?

3. What are the 4 growth engines' of China Mobile?

4. How Reliance Jio has been outperforming Indian market leader Airtel?

5. How much ARPU opportunity does pre-5G represent across the world?

6. What are some promising new & existing business as well as consumer segments, services, and offerings which key players are using to promote their LTE/ 4G/ pre-5G portfolios?

7. What will be the market-size and growth rate of multiple pre-5G VAS culminations (IoT, AI, Robotics, Automation, Smart Cities, etc.)?

8. How are key players preparing their customers for the change? What are some highly enticing carry-forward-the-customer models prevalent in the industry?

9. Speculations - What's Researchica's viewpoint on how mobile operator value chain will evolve in near and distant future; the roles - secondary or tertiary key operators will be required to play; and whole gamut of services that will be key to a successful transition in the 5G era?

10. What types of collaborations, new investments, and cooperations will Operators be required to make with external businesses [vendors, 3rdparty service providers, etc.] for adhoc ARPU, especially in-organic growth, opportunities?

11. How can 2G/ 3G customers be primed towards 4G? What are some innovative pricing & servicing mediums to achieve that?

Companies Mentioned



China Mobile

Cisco

Comviva Technologies

Ericsson

Google

Huawei

IBM

Infosys

KongZhong

MTN Ghana

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Reliance Jio

Samsung

ZTE Corporation

