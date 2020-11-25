Worldwide Predictive Analytics Industry to 2027 - Emergence of IoT, and AI Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predictive Analytics Market by Business Functions, Application Models, Organization Size-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Predictive analytics is the use of data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning techniques to detect the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Predictive analytics evaluates the patterns in data to determine if those patterns are likely to emerge again, which allows investors or businesses to amend the use of their resources to take advantage of possible future events. In addition, predictive analytics uses machine learning, data mining, and different business intelligence (BI) tools to make estimations about the future market trends. The techniques of predictive analytics is essential for companies to maintain a competitive edge over others.



Increase in adoption of Big Data analytics across various industries such as BFSI, retail, and manufacturing to gain valuable insights and surge in demand for statistical analysis due to the generation of massive volume of unstructured data from the various organizations majorly drives the growth of the predictive analytics market. In addition, surge in demand for data science and predictive modeling boosts the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled staff and high implementation cost are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, emergence of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the predictive analytics market in the next few years.



The global predictive analytics market is segmented into component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into solution and services. Solution segment is further categorized into customer analytics, financial analytics, marketing, network analytics, risk analytics, supply chain analytics, web & social media analytics, and others. Depending on deployment, it is segregated into cloud and on-premises. According to enterprise size, the predictive analytics market is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is differentiated into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global predictive analytics market analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Information Builders, International Business Machines Corporation, KNIME, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Solution Inc.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global predictive analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global predictive analytics market from 2019 to 2027 are provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Moderate -To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. Low Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Low-To-High Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Case Studies

3.3.1. Case Study 01

3.3.2. Case Study 02

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in the Adoption of Predictive Modeling Tools

3.4.1.2. Big Data Infrastructure Supporting Initiatives by Governments

3.4.1.3. Rise in Adoption of Big Data Technologies

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High Implementation Cost

3.4.2.2. Lack of Skilled Workforce

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Emergence of Iot, and Ai Technologies

3.5. Impact Analysis: Covid-19 on Predictive Analytics Market

3.5.1. Impact on Market Size

3.5.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

3.5.3. Regulatory Framework

3.5.4. Economic Impact

3.5.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact

3.5.6. Opportunity Window (Due to Covid Outbreak)



Chapter 4: Predictive Analytics Market, by Component

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.4.1. Customer Analytics

4.2.4.2. Financial Analytics

4.2.4.3. Risk Analytics

4.2.4.4. Marketing Analytics

4.2.4.5. Supply Chain Analytics

4.2.4.6. Network Analytics

4.2.4.7. Web & Social Media Analytics

4.2.4.8. Others

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Predictive Analytics Market, by Deployment

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-Premise

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Predictive Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Predictive Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

7.1. Overview

7.2. Bfsi

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Retail

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. It & Telecom

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.6. Government

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.7. Manufacturing

7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Predictive Analytics Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Top Player Positioning

9.2. Competitive Dashboard

9.3. Product Heatmap

9.4. Top Winning Strategies

9.5. Key Developments

9.5.1. Partnership

9.5.2. Collaboration

9.5.3. Acquisition

9.5.4. Product Development



Chapter 10: Company Profile

10.1. Alteryx, Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. R&D Expenditure

10.1.6. Business Performance

10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Fair Isaac Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Operating Business Segments

10.2.5. Product Portfolio

10.2.6. R&D Expenditure

10.2.7. Business Performance

10.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Information Builders

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Product Portfolio

10.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. International Business Machines Corporation

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. R&D Expenditure

10.4.7. Business Performance

10.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Knime

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Microsoft Corporation

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Operating Business Segments

10.6.5. Product Portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business Performance

10.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Oracle Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business Performance

10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Sap Se

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Operating Business Segments

10.8.5. Product Portfolio

10.8.6. R&D Expenditure

10.8.7. Business Performance

10.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Sas Institute Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executives.

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Product Portfolio

10.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Tibco Software Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



