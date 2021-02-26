Worldwide Preparative and Process Chromatography Industry to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Process Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), by Type, by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 17.26 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028. High demand for monoclonal antibodies, coupled with the growing adoption of preparative chromatographic techniques in the bioprocessing industry, is anticipated to boost the revenue growth in the market over the forecast period.



Moreover, an increase in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is driving the adoption of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream assays, resulting in the anticipated market growth. In addition, technological developments to advance the final product recovery in terms of yield accelerate and augment the uptake of these techniques across various applications.



Furthermore, expanding application of these techniques has propelled the key players to make strategic investments to increase their revenue share in the space. Companies are actively engaged in the development of new products to meet the changing consumer demands. For instance, in November 2020, Shimadzu Corporation launched "Advanced i-Series" HPLC. This is an improved flagship liquid chromatography model to support remote work.



Chromatography columns are gaining increasing attention in the global space. Companies involved in prepacked chromatography columns consistently innovate new products to gain a reputed market share. Moreover, the integration of preparative chromatography in COVID-19 vaccine development has created lucrative opportunities for the key players to capture the untapped avenues of the market.



Preparative chromatographic techniques are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the increasing application in medical research and the drug approval process. The food end-use segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high use of analytical techniques for food safety and food authentication assessment.



Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Report Highlights

By product, process chromatography accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing research activities and adoption of automated systems in the field of biopharmaceuticals.

On the basis of type, the liquid chromatographic segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high demand for preparative HPLC in the therapeutic development process.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to increasing application in drug safety assessment as an analytical tool for qualitative and quantitative analysis.

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing investments in the development of new resin for the isolation and purification of vaccines. Extensive COVID-19 vaccine development efforts in the region have spurred the market growth as the process significantly relies on the use of chromatography for the characterization.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing biopharmaceutical sector in the region has increased the demand for antibodies and resins. Extensive R&D activities in the Asian pharmaceutical market result in the growing demand for chromatography products.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Assumptions

1.2.1 Estimates And Forecast Timeline

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Information Procurement

1.4.1 Purchased Database

1.4.2 Internal Database

1.4.3 Secondary Sources

1.4.4 Primary Research

1.4.5 Details Of Primary Research

1.5 Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.5.2 Market Definition

1.5.3 Data Analysis Models

1.6 Market Formulation & Validation

1.7 Model Details

1.7.1 Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.1.1 Approach 1: Commodity Flow Approach

1.7.1.2 Approach 2: Country-wise market estimation using the bottom-up approach

1.8 Market: CAGR Calculation

1.9 List of Secondary Sources

1.10 List of Primary Sources

1.11 Objectives

1.11.1 Objective 1:

1.11.2 Objective 2:



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Competition Milieu

2.3 Segment Outlook

2.4 Market Summary, 2020 (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, by Type, 2020

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies

3.3.1.2 High demand for preparative HPLC

3.3.1.3 Increasing penetration of preparative chromatography in the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industry

3.3.1.4 Large-scale integration of liquid chromatography techniques in downstream processing

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Challenges associated with preparative liquid chromatography

3.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.3.1 Technology advancements in chromatography techniques

3.3.3.2 Integration of preparative chromatography in COVID-19 vaccine development

3.3.4 Market Challenge Analysis

3.3.4.1 Slow growth in process analytical technology

3.4 SWOT Analysis; by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.2.1 List of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

4.2.2 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies

4.4.2 Regional Network Map

4.5 Company Profiles

4.5.1 GE Healthcare

4.5.1.1 Company Overview

4.5.1.2 Financial Performance

4.5.1.3 Product Benchmarking

4.5.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

4.5.2 Danaher Corporation

4.5.2.1 Company overview

4.5.2.1.1 Pall Corporation

4.5.2.2 Financial Performance

4.5.2.3 Product benchmarking

4.5.2.4 Strategic initiatives

4.5.3 Merck KGaA

4.5.3.1 Company overview

4.5.3.1.1 Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

4.5.3.1.2 Merck Millipore

4.5.3.2 Financial Performance

4.5.3.3 Product benchmarking

4.5.3.4 Strategic initiatives

4.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4.5.4.1 Company overview

4.5.4.2 Financial Performance

4.5.4.3 Product benchmarking

4.5.4 4 Strategic initiatives

4.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

4.5.5.1 Company overview

4.5.5 2 Financial Performance

4.5.5.3 Product benchmarking

4.5.5 4 Strategic initiatives

4.5.6 Shimadzu Corporation

4.5.6 1 Company overview

4.5.6.2 Financial Performance

4.5.6.3 Product benchmarking

4.5.6 4 Strategic initiatives

4.5.7 Agilent Technologies

4.5.7.1 Company overview

4.5.7.2 Financial Performance

4.5.7.3 Product benchmarking

4.5.7.4 Strategic initiatives

4.5.8 Waters Corporation

4.5.8.1 Company overview

4.5.8.2 Financial Performance

4.5.8.3 Product benchmarking

4.5.8.4 Strategic initiatives

4.5.9 Novasep Holding S.A.S

4.5.9.1 Company overview

4.5.9 2 Product benchmarking

4.5.9 3 Strategic initiatives



Chapter 5 Product Business Analysis

5.1 Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Preparative Chromatography

5.2.1 Preparative Chromatography Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2 System

5.2.3 Consumables

5.2.4 Service

5.3 Process/Analytical Chromatography

5.3.1 Process/Analytical Chromatography Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Systems

5.3.3 Consumables

5.3.4 Service



Chapter 6 Type Business Analysis

6.1 Preparative And Process Chromatography Market: Type Movement Analysis

6.2 Liquid Chromatography

6.2.1 Global Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2 High-performance Liquid Chromatography

6.2.2.1 Global High-performance liquid preparative and process chromatography market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Flash/Column Chromatography

6.2.3.1 Global Flash/Column Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Ion-exchange Chromatography

6.2.4.1 Global Ion-exchange Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.2.5 Size-exclusion Chromatography

6.2.5.1 Global Size-exclusion Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.2.6 Affinity Chromatography

6.2.6.1 Global Affinity Liquid Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Gas Chromatography

6.3.1 Global Gas Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Thin Layer Chromatography

6.4.1 Global Thin Layer Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Paper Chromatography

6.5.1 Global Paper Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.6 Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography

6.6.1 Global Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.7 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

6.7.1 Global Hydrophobic Interaction Preparative And Process Chromatography Market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 End-use Business Analysis

7.1 Preparative And Process Chromatography Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Biotechnology Industry

7.2.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Biotechnology Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

7.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Pharmaceutical Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Food Industry

7.4.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Food Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

7.5 Nutraceuticals

7.5.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Nutraceutical Industry, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

7.6 Other Industries

7.6.1 Global Preparative And Process Chromatography Market For Other Industries, 2017-2028 (USD Million)



