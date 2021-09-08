Worldwide Probe Card Industry to 2028 - Building 5G Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probe card Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Advanced Probe Card and Standard Probe Card), Technology (MEMS, Cantilever, and Vertical), and Application (Foundry and Logic, DRAM, Flash, and Other Applications)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 3,436.80 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

A probe card is an edge between an electronic test system and semiconductor wafer. It is used to check quality of integrated circuit (IC) or large-scale integration (LSI) chips in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Particularly, the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. The main function of a probe card is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, where the circuits can be tested and validated. There are three types of tests that are performed using a probe card-DC test, AC test, and function test.

Additionally, with the need of advanced ICs in 5G networks, IoT, electric vehicles, smart cities, and automobiles, among others, the demand for probe card is increasing. Further, the growing penetration of consumer electronics and flourishing automotive sector are propelling the manufacturing of IC chips, thereby driving the probe card market growth. However, frequent testing failures of probe cards can hamper IC chip manufacturing, which may restrain the growth of the probe card market. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chains due to the imposition of lockdowns in several countries. However, increased demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic has fuelled the demand for semiconductors, thus supporting the probe card market growth.

The IC manufacturers are incorporating newer chip-packaging options such as 2.5D ICs and 3D ICs into their production processes for attaining high performance at low costs. These advanced packaging technologies are in their initial phase and are claimed to exhibit greater chip connectivity and lower power consumption over the traditional packaging configurations. With the adoption of advanced packaging technologies, the demand for semiconductor equipment is likely to rise in the future. Additionally, the modern semiconductor packaging technologies help manufacturers offer advanced electronic devices that are in line with the trends related to digitalization and the IoT. Further, consumer inclination toward smartwatches and IoT devices would boost the demand for probe cards. Smart wearables with new features such as health monitoring, activity monitoring, and internet connectivity are gaining high traction, which is encouraging manufacturers to bring further improvements in the semiconductor packaging technology. Thus, these advanced packaging technologies would boost the demand for advanced integrated circuit (IC) chips, thereby driving the demand for probe cards for their testing.

Key Findings of the Study:

The Probe card market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into advanced probe card and standard probe card. In 2020, advanced probe card segment accounted for a larger market share. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into MEMS, cantilever, and vertical. In 2020, the MEMS segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into foundry and logic, DRAM, flash, and other applications. In 2020, the foundry and logic segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of geography, the global Probe card market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the Worlds (RoW). In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the market. Significant strategic initiatives are being taken by several market players to perform well in all aspects. For instance, in April 2020, FormFactor, Inc. launched SmartMatrix 3000XP probe card.

