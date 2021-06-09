Worldwide Probiotics Industry to 2025 - Increasing Health Consciousness Among People is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Probiotics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global probiotic market by value, by ingredient, by application, by distribution channels, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the probiotic market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the probiotic market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall probiotic market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global probiotic market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the probiotic market are Nestle, Kerry Group, Yakult Honsha and Chr. Hansen are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of ingredients, named as; lactobacillus, bifidobacteria, streptococcus, bacillus and others. Further, the probiotic market can be segmented on the basis of application, named as supplements, food and beverages, infant formula and pet feed and on the basis of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, supermarket/mall, discount stores/ specialty stores and others.



The global probiotics market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The probiotic market is expected to increase due to increasing health consciousness among people, growing urbanization, growing penetration of e-commerce, increasing healthcare spending worldwide, increasing consumption of healthy dietary supplements and increasing prevalence of cancer cases. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as risk of contamination, complication in integrating probiotics into food items, huge R&D cost for developing new products and degree of competition.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Probiotic: Overview

2.2 Types of Probiotic: Overview

2.3 Probiotic Segmentation: Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Probiotic Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Probiotic Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Probiotic Market by Ingredients (lactobacillus, bifidobacteria, streptococcus, bacillus and others)

3.1.3 Global Probiotic Market by Application (food and beverages, diet supplements, pet feed and infant formula)

3.1.4 Global Probiotic Market by Distribution channels (Supermarket, health store, convenience store, online and others)

3.1.5 Global Probiotic Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Probiotic Market: Ingredients Analysis

3.2.1 Global Lactobacillus Probiotic Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Bifidobacteria Probiotic Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Streptococcus Probiotic Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Bacillus Probiotic Market by Value

3.3 Global Probiotic Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Food and Beverages Probiotic Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Probiotic Supplement Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Pet Feed Probiotic Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Infant Formula Probiotic Market by Value

3.4 Global Probiotic Market : Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4.1 Global Probiotic Market Value by Distribution Channel



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Probiotic Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Probiotic Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Probiotic Market by Region

4.1.3 The US Probiotic Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Market by Value

4.3 Europe Probiotic Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Probiotic Market by Value

4.4 South America Probiotic Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 South America Probiotic Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Market by Value

5 .Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Probiotic Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Sales of Victims, Minerals and Supplements

5.3 COVID-19 Rates of Test Positivity, Death and Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Major Players



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Health Consciousness Among People

6.1.2 Growing Urbanization

6.1.3 Growing Penetration of E-commerce

6.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending Worldwide

6.1.5 Increasing Consumption of Healthy Dietary Supplements

6.1.6 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Risk of Contamination

6.2.2 Complication in Integrating Probiotics into Food Items

6.2.3 Huge R&D Cost for Developing New Products

6.2.4 Degree of Competition

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Escalating Adoption of Probiotics as Replacement for Medicines

6.3.2 Partnership Among Major Players

6.3.3 Increase of Veganism Trend Among People



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Probiotic Market Players: A Financial Comparison



8. Company Profile

8.1 Chr. Hansen

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Nestle

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Yakult Honsha

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Kerry Group

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

