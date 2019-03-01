Worldwide Proteomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024 - A $38.7 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics Market by Instrument (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Microfluidics, X-ray Crystallography), Reagents, Services & Software (Protein Identification, Characterization, Bioinformatics), Application - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The proteomics market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024 from USD 19.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

An increase in the research activity, especially in the area of personalized medicine and drug discovery is the primary growth driver for this market. In addition, the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing government funding, and technological advancements are also propelling the growth of the proteomics market.

The growing prominence of nanoproteomics and personalized proteomics for precision health offers significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, low biomarker discovery-to-approval ratio and data management in proteomics research are some of the major market challenges.



The protein fractionation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Based on instrumentation technology, the proteomics market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, and protein fractionation. The protein fractionation segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the proteomics market during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to the benefits of protein fractionation, such as its ability to effectively separate thousands of proteins in a complex structure. The need for the analysis of complex mixtures comprising proteins is increasing in proteomics research; this serves to drive the market demand for protein fractionation systems.



The bioinformatics software & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on services and software, the proteomics market is segmented into core proteomics services and bioinformatics software & services. The bioinformatics software & services segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



With the exponential growth in the determination of protein sequences and structures via genome sequencing and structural genomics efforts, there is a growing need for reliable computational methods to determine the biochemical function of these proteins. This is expected to drive the growth of the bioinformatics segment in the coming years.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global proteomics market in 2018, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing Asian scientific base and capability, growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, and increasing research activities in the field of mAb-based therapeutics are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.



