Worldwide RAN Market Remained Stable in 1Q26, According to Dell'Oro Group

Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Stable Market Conditions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings indicate that the stable trends shaping the Radio Access Network (RAN) market in 2025 extended into the first quarter of 2026. Worldwide RAN revenue, excluding services, increased at a low-single-digit year-over-year rate in 1Q 2026, marking the fifth consecutive quarter where the market remained within a relatively narrow range (-4 to +4 percent year-over-year).

"This positive start does not alter the fundamentals shaping the growth prospects of this market," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President for RAN market research at the Dell'Oro Group. "We attribute the improved conditions primarily to a favorable regional mix and easier comparisons in markets that experienced sharp declines. Meanwhile, RAN remains growth-constrained, and operators are increasingly preparing for a slower mobile broadband growth environment," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2026 RAN report:

Growth in EMEA and APAC offset weaker activity in North America.

Revenue rankings were unchanged in 1Q 2026. Based on trailing four-quarter worldwide revenue, the top five RAN suppliers are Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.

Regional imbalances continue to shape the market recovery trajectory, with APAC excluding China improving while North America and China remain under pressure.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Repor t offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' and market revenue for multiple RAN segments including 5G NR Sub-7 GHz, 5G NR mmWave, LTE, Macro BTS, small cells, Massive MIMO, and Cloud RAN. The report also tracks the RAN market by region and includes a four-quarter outlook. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm specializing in strategic competitive analysis of the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group