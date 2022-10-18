Worldwide Reservoir Sampling Services Industry to 2027 - Players Include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reservoir Sampling Services Market By Type (Downhole, Wellhead and Surface Recombination), By Location (Onshore, and Offshore), By Reservoir Type (Conventional, and Non-Conventional), By Service, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reservoir sampling services market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for efficient extraction of oil & gases.



Using and studying the reservoir to maximize the benefits of reservoir excavation is critical. The reservoir sampling services market is expanding due to increased demand for oil and gas from various end-user industries.



Reservoir sampling services are a component of reservoir analysis that enables the creation of subsurface data and allows the entire examination of the rocks, pores, and fluids from a specific reservoir, which requires monitoring and understanding. The method also facilitates the calculation of dynamic rock and fluid parameters and indirect reservoir model measurements. As a result, the procedure also enables an efficient drilling process, which may be necessary for the future.



Oil, gas, and coal fuel and energy sources are recovered from these reservoirs, which have several applications in automotive, aviation, and electricity generation industries. Reservoir sampling services are also utilized to monitor the overburden for any geo-mechanical changes caused by compaction in oil reservoirs.



Surging demand for increased oil and gas production to meet the rising need for oil and gas from various end-use sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the global reservoir sampling services market during the next five years. To monitor the capacity of a reservoir for effective and efficient exploitation of the reservoir to extract oil and gas without overburdening the reservoir requires reservoir sample services so that the reservoir capacity can be studied ahead of time. The increasing number of reservoirs in the country and rapidly growing instances of discovering new reservoirs are expected to support the growth of the global reservoir sampling services market in the next five years.



Even though the cost of oil and gas has risen in recent years, the demand for energy consumption from industrial units and production houses is continuously expanding and is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global reservoir sampling services market over the next five years. Through technological developments, oil corporations are attempting to fully exploit reservoirs, even if they are available in challenging terrain.



The flow regime, fluid characteristics, and petro-physics are used to assess a reservoir to categorize the unconventional resource's full potential. Increasing oil output from unconventional reservoirs is also expected to drive the worldwide reservoir sampling services market in the coming years.



The global reservoir sampling services market is segmented on the basis of type, location, reservoir type, service, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is divided among downhole, wellhead, and surface recombination. The downhole is expected to dominate the global reservoir sampling services market, owing to the increasing demand for analyzing the reservoir's capacity and fulfilling the surging needs for oil and gas.



Major players operating in the global reservoir sampling services market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International, CGG SA, Tracerco, SGS SA, ALS Oil & Gas, Trican Well Service Limited, Paradigm Group, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global reservoir sampling services market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global reservoir sampling services market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global reservoir sampling services market based on type, location, reservoir type, service, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global reservoir sampling services market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global reservoir sampling services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global reservoir sampling services market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global reservoir sampling services market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global reservoir sampling services market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Reservoir Sampling Services Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1.1. Brand Awareness

5.1.2. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier

5.1.3. Satisfaction Level

5.1.4. Major Challenges Faced



6. Global Reservoir Sampling Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Downhole, Wellhead and Surface Recombination)

6.2.2. By Location (Onshore, and Offshore)

6.2.3. By Reservoir Type (Conventional, and Non-Conventional)

6.2.4. By Service (Collection of Reservoir Fluids, Wellsite Analysis, Sample Management, and Rock and Fluid Laboratory Services)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Reservoir Sampling Services Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Reservoir Sampling Services Market Outlook



9. Europe Reservoir Sampling Services Market Outlook



10. South America Reservoir Sampling Services Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Reservoir Sampling Services Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Schlumberger Limited

14.2. Halliburton Company

14.3. Baker Hughes Incorporated

14.4. Weatherford International

14.5. CGG SA

14.6. Tracerco

14.7. SGS SA

14.8. ALS Oil & Gas

14.9. Trican Well Service Limited

14.10. Paradigm Group



15. Strategic Recommendations



