Worldwide Rheometer & Viscometer Industry to 2025 - Expansion of Petrochemical and Material Manufacturing Industries is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market (2020-2025) by Product, Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market is estimated to be USD 802 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 966.5 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.



Major factors that drive the market growth are rapid technological advancements and increasing R&D investments by manufacturers in rheometer & viscometer for various end-use industries. Expansion of petrochemical and material manufacturing industries and growing stringency of the government regulatory framework for product safety compliance in pharmaceutical industries, cosmeceutical, and biotechnological companies also help in promoting the growth. Besides, the rising public-private investments to support product innovation and increasing the number of target diseases helps in boosting the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, high usage of viscometers in chemical, petroleum, oil, and gas industries and the availability of innovative and affordable devices across emerging economies also help in driving the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the high cost of investment in the installation of rheometers & viscometers and the lack of availability of well-skilled technicians to operate these systems may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market is segmented further based on Product, Type, End-User, and Geography.



By Product, the market is classified into Rheometers and Viscometers. Amongst these, the Viscometers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Type, the market is classified into Resins & Coatings, Suspensions & Slurries, Pastes & Gels, and Other Samples. Amongst all, the Resins & Coatings segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End User, the market is classified into Petroleum Product Manufacturers & Petrochemical Refineries, Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, and Biotechnology Companies, Chemical, and Material Manufacturers, Food and Beverage Manufacturers, Research & Academia, and Other End Users. Amongst all, the Petroleum Product Manufacturers & Petrochemical Refineries segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Recent Developments



1. Bruker Corporation introduces the OPTIMUS 2 detector head as part of a new "Augmented On-Axis Transmission Kikuchi Diffraction (TKD)" solution in Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD). A comprehensive package of new hardware and software expands the EBSD applications range and improves the spatial resolution when characterizing nanomaterials and nanostructures in a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM). - 9th March 2021

2. Waters Corporation launched a new fragmentation technique and an imaging option for its high-resolution mass spectrometers giving research scientists working across a broad range of end markets including biomedical, biopharmaceutical, and food research, greater experimental freedom to explore the intricacies of peptides, proteins, and protein complexes. - 23rd June 2020

3. Brabender GmbH & Co. introduced a new Compact torque rheometer for the laboratory table "Brabender MetaStation 4E with mixer head" that can be used extremely flexibly and provides information on the plasticizing behavior of different materials. - March 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Anton Paar GmbH, Bartec Group, Brookfield Engineering Laboratories, Cannon Instrument Company, Dynisco LLC, Emerson Electric Co., GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd, GOTTFERT Material Testing Machines GmbH, Petroleum Analyzer Company LP (PAC LP), Spectris PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., U-CAN Dynatex Inc., TA Instruments Inc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Expansion of petrochemical and material manufacturing industries

4.2.1.2 Rapid technological advancements

4.2.1.3 Rising global burden of target diseases

4.2.1.4 Growing public-private investments to support product innovation in end-use industries

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High cost associated with advanced Rheometer and Viscometer platforms

4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 High-Growth opportunities in emerging economies

4.2.3.2 Increasing awareness about the growing industrial applications of Viscometers and Rheometers among end-users

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Limited availability of well-skilled technicians for instrument operation

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Viscometers

6.2.1 Rotational Viscometers

6.2.2 Process Viscometers

6.2.3 Capillary Viscometers

6.2.4 Other Viscometers

6.3 Rheometers

6.3.1 Torque Rotational Rheometers

6.3.2 Dynamic Rotational Rheometers

6.3.3 Capillary Rheometers

6.3.4 Oscillatory Rheometers

6.3.5 High-Throughput Rheometers

6.3.6 Other Rheometers



7 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Resins & Coatings

7.3 Suspensions & Slurries

7.4 Pastes & Gels

7.5 Other Samples



8 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Petroleum Product Manufacturers and Petrochemical Refineries

8.3 Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, and Biotechnology Companies

8.4 Chemical and Material Manufacturers

8.5 Food and Beverage Manufacturers

8.6 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

8.7 Other End Users



9 Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shimadzu Corporation

11.2 Waters Corporation

11.3 Anton Paar GmbH

11.4 Bartec Group

11.5 Brookfield Engineering Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Ametek Inc.)

11.6 Cannon Instrument Company

11.7 Dynisco LLC

11.8 Emerson Electric Co.

11.9 GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

11.10 GOTTFERT Material Testing Machines GmbH

11.11 Hydramotion Ltd.

11.12 Lamy Rheology Instruments

11.13 Petroleum Analyzer Company LP (PAC LP)

11.14 Spectris PLC

11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.16 U-CAN Dynatex Inc.

11.17 TA Instruments Inc.

11.18 Sysmex Corporation

11.19 Brabender GmbH & Co. KG

11.20 Cobos Precision Sl



