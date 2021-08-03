Worldwide Riflescopes Industry to 2026 - Growing Investments for Advanced Military Equipment Presents Opportunities
Aug 03, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Riflescopes Market Research Report by Function, by Range, by Magnification, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Riflescopes Market size was estimated at USD 5,188.81 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,568.19 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.64% to reach USD 8,075.09 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Riflescopes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Function, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Day Sights and Night Sights.
- Based on Sight Type, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Reflex and Telescopic.
- Based on Range, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Long (> 500 yards), Medium (100 to 500 yards), and Short (50 to 100 yards).
- Based on Magnification, the Riflescopes Market was examined across 1-8x, 8-15x, and > 15x.
- Based on Technology, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Automatic Rifles, Electro-optic/Infrared, Laser, Sniper Rifles, Thermal Imaging, and Weapon Compatibility.
- Based on Application, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Armed Forces, Hunting, and Shooting Sports.
- Based on Geography, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Riflescopes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Riflescopes Market, including ATN Corporation, BARSKA Optics, Beretta Holding S.P.A. Company, Burris Company, Bushnell Corporation, Eotech, LLC., Hawke Optics, Leica Camera AG, Leupold & Stevens, Inc., Nightforce Optics, Inc., Schmidt & Bender Gmbh & Co. Kg, Sig Sauer, Sightmark, Swarovski Optik, Trijicon, Inc., U.S. Optics, Vanguard, Vortex Optics, Zeiss International, and Zerotech International Pty Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Riflescopes Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Riflescopes Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Riflescopes Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Riflescopes Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Riflescopes Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Riflescopes Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Riflescopes Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing popularity for hunting and shooting sports
5.1.1.2. Demand for product in defence operations
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Restrictions on several wildlife activities
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technology advancements in riflescope for increase accuracy or precision attack
5.1.3.2. Growing investments for advanced military equipment
5.1.4. Challengea
5.1.4.1. High product price
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Riflescopes Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Day Sights
6.3. Night Sights
7. Riflescopes Market, by Sight Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Reflex
7.3. Telescopic
8. Riflescopes Market, by Range
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Long (> 500 yards)
8.3. Medium (100 to 500 yards)
8.4. Short (50 to 100 yards)
9. Riflescopes Market, by Magnification
9.1. Introduction
9.2. 1-8x
9.3. 8-15x
9.4. > 15x
10. Riflescopes Market, by Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Automatic Rifles
10.3. Electro-optic/Infrared
10.4. Laser
10.5. Sniper Rifles
10.6. Thermal Imaging
10.7. Weapon Compatibility
11. Riflescopes Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Armed Forces
11.3. Hunting
11.4. Shooting Sports
12. Americas Riflescopes Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Riflescopes Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Riflescopes Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. ATN Corporation
16.2. BARSKA Optics
16.3. Beretta Holding S.P.A. Company
16.4. Burris Company
16.5. Bushnell Corporation
16.6. Eotech, LLC.
16.7. Hawke Optics
16.8. Leica Camera AG
16.9. Leupold & Stevens, Inc.
16.10. Nightforce Optics, Inc.
16.11. Schmidt & Bender Gmbh & Co. Kg
16.12. Sig Sauer
16.13. Sightmark
16.14. Swarovski Optik
16.15. Trijicon, Inc.
16.16. U.S. Optics
16.17. Vanguard
16.18. Vortex Optics
16.19. Zeiss International
16.20. Zerotech International Pty Ltd.
17. Appendix
