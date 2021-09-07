Worldwide Satellite Command and Control System Industry to 2031 - Featuring GMV, Honeywell International and Israel Aerospace Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Command and Control System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Solution, Satellite Mass, Frequency Band, Orbit and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite command and control system market is estimated to reach $32.15 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major driving factor for the market's robustness is the need to monitor and maintain the growing number of satellites launched.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Launches of Small Satellites

Rising Usage of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Component

Market Challenges

Potential Cyber Attacks on Satellites

Market Opportunities

Component Miniaturization Enabling Development of Low-Cost Small Satellites

Key Companies Profiled

Airbus S.A.S, BALL CORPORATION, GMV, Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Indra, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NanoAvionics, Northrop Grumman, NewSpace Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, TERMA

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global satellite command and control system market?

What is the scope in the market for new OEMs and other players that wish to enter the global satellite command and control system market?

What are the driving and challenging factors and attributing to the growth of the global satellite command and control system market?

Which application and end user segment are expected to lead the global satellite command and control system market by 2031?

What was the market value of the regions in global satellite command and control system market in 2020, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What is the R&D initiative and investment scenario in the global satellite command and control system market?

How is the global satellite command and control system industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Number of Launches of Small Satellites

1.2.1.2 Rising Usage of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Component

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Potential Cyber Attacks on Satellites

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Mergers

1.2.4.2 Other Developments

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Component Miniaturization Enabling Development of Low-Cost Small Satellites

2 Application

2.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Satellite Attitude Control

2.1.2 Satellite Monitoring and Tracking

2.1.3 Satellite Telemetry

2.1.4 Ground Equipment Monitoring and Control

2.2 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by End User)

2.2.1 Commercial

2.2.2 Military

2.2.3 Government

3 Product

3.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Solution)

3.1.1 Hardware

3.1.1.1 Space-Based Solution

3.1.1.1.1 Satellite Antennas

3.1.1.1.2 Satellite Receivers and Transmitters

3.1.1.1.3 On-Board Computers

3.1.1.1.4 Star Trackers

3.1.1.1.5 Reaction Wheels

3.1.1.1.6 Others

3.1.1.2 Ground-Based Solution

3.1.1.2.1 Ground Antennas

3.1.1.2.2 Network Operation Centre (NOC) Equipment

3.1.1.2.2.1 Modems

3.1.1.2.2.2 Frequency Converters

3.1.1.2.2.3 Amplifiers

3.1.1.2.3 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Equipment

3.1.2 Software

3.1.2.1 Key Software Solutions Provided by Companies

3.2 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Satellite Mass)

3.2.1 0-10kg

3.2.2 11-200kg

3.2.3 201-1,200kg

3.2.4 1,201-2,200kg

3.2.5 >2,201kg

3.3 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Frequency Band)

3.3.1 L and S Band

3.3.2 C and X Band

3.3.3 Ku and Ka Band

3.4 Demand Analysis of Satellite Command and Control System Market (by Orbit)

3.4.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

3.4.2 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

3.4.3 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)

3.4.4 Deep Space and Interplanetary

4 Regions

5 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Airbus S.A.S

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role of Airbus S.A.S in Global Satellite Command and Control Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.2.1 Contract

5.2.3 Strength and Weakness of Airbus S.A.S

5.2.4 R&D Analysis

5.3 BALL CORPORATION

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role of BALL CORPORATION in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.1 Agreements

5.3.3 Strength and Weakness of BALL CORPORATION

5.4 GMV

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.1 Role of GMV in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.2 Strength and Weakness of GMV

5.5 Honeywell International Inc.

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.1 Role of Honeywell International Inc. in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.2 Strength and Weakness of Honeywell International Inc.

5.5.3 R&D Analysis

5.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.1.1 Role of Israel Aerospace Industries in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.2 Business Strategies

5.6.2.1 New Product Development

5.6.3 Strength and Weakness of Israel Aerospace Industries

5.6.4 R&D Analysis

5.7 Indra

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.1.1 Role of Indra in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.2 Strength and Weakness of Indra

5.7.3 R&D Analysis

5.8 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.1.1 Role of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.8.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.3 Business Strategies

5.8.3.1 New Product Development

5.8.4 Corporate Strategies

5.8.4.1 Contracts and Agreements

5.8.5 Strength and Weakness of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

5.8.6 R&D Analysis

5.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.1.1 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.2 Corporate Strategies

5.9.2.1 Contract

5.9.3 Strength and Weakness of Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.9.4 R&D Analysis

5.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.1.1 Role of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.2 Corporate Strategies

5.10.2.1 Contract

5.10.3 Strength and Weakness of L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

5.10.4 R&D Analysis

5.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.1.1 Role of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.2 Strength and Weakness of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5.11.3 R&D Analysis

5.12 NanoAvionics

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.1.1 Role of NanoAvionics in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.2 Strength and Weakness of NanoAvionics

5.13 Northrop Grumman

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.1.1 Role of Northrop Grumman in Global Satellite Command and Control Market

5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.13.2 Corporate Strategies

5.13.2.1 Agreement

5.13.3 Strength and Weakness of Northrop Grumman

5.13.4 R&D Analysis

5.14 NewSpace Systems

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.1.1 Role of NewSpace Systems in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.14.2 Business Strategies

5.14.2.1 Expansion

5.14.3 Corporate Strategies

5.14.3.1 Contracts

5.14.4 Strength and Weakness of NewSpace Systems

5.15 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.1.1 Role of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in Global Command and Control System Market

5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.15.2 Corporate Strategies

5.15.2.1 Contract and Acquisition

5.15.3 Strength and Weakness of Raytheon Technologies Corporation

5.15.4 R&D Analysis

5.16 TERMA

5.16.1 Company Overview

5.16.1.1 Role of TERMA in Global Satellite Command and Control System Market

5.16.2 Product Portfolio

5.16.3 Corporate Strategies

5.16.3.1 Agreement

5.16.4 Strength and Weakness of TERMA

5.17 Other Players

5.17.1 OHB System AG

5.17.2 Bradford Engineering BV

5.17.3 NEC Space Technologies, Ltd.

5.17.4 SKYLABS D.O.O.

5.17.5 Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

5.17.6 Oakman Aerospace, Inc.

5.17.7 CPI International Inc.

6 Research Methodology

