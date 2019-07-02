Worldwide School Stationery Supplies Market Outlook 2019-2024 by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Stationery Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school stationery supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global school stationery supplies market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Factors such as increasing brand consciousness of the consumers and availability of a wide variety of customizing options are among the key drivers for the growth of the global school stationery supplies market.



Strong marketing and brand building campaigns such as licensed collaborations with various children television channels that enable the manufacturers to print popular cartoon characters on the stationery products are also expected to catalyze the growth of the market.



Additionally, the key players are increasingly emphasizing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, manufacturers are introducing sustainable and eco-friendly variants of oil paints, crayons, sketch pens, watercolors, and paint-brushes.



Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market include increasing global literacy rates, rising educational spending capacity, aggressive promotional activities, design innovations, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global School Stationery Supplies Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Paper Products

6.2 Writing Instruments

6.3 Computer and Printer Supplies

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Stationary and Book Shops

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Online

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 K-12

8.2 Higher Education



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Pilot

14.3.2 Kokuyo Camlin

14.3.3 Newell Rubbermaid

14.3.4 Societe BIC

14.3.5 ACCO Brands

14.3.6 Adveo

14.3.7 Ardent Group

14.3.8 El Corte Ingles

14.3.9 Herlitz

14.3.10 Kaut-Bullinger

14.3.11 Lyreco

14.3.12 Metro

14.3.13 Ryman Group

14.3.14 WHSmith



