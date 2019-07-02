Worldwide School Stationery Supplies Market Outlook 2019-2024 by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region
Jul 02, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Stationery Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global school stationery supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global school stationery supplies market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Factors such as increasing brand consciousness of the consumers and availability of a wide variety of customizing options are among the key drivers for the growth of the global school stationery supplies market.
Strong marketing and brand building campaigns such as licensed collaborations with various children television channels that enable the manufacturers to print popular cartoon characters on the stationery products are also expected to catalyze the growth of the market.
Additionally, the key players are increasingly emphasizing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, manufacturers are introducing sustainable and eco-friendly variants of oil paints, crayons, sketch pens, watercolors, and paint-brushes.
Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market include increasing global literacy rates, rising educational spending capacity, aggressive promotional activities, design innovations, etc.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global School Stationery Supplies Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Paper Products
6.2 Writing Instruments
6.3 Computer and Printer Supplies
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Stationary and Book Shops
7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.3 Online
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 K-12
8.2 Higher Education
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.2 North America
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Pilot
14.3.2 Kokuyo Camlin
14.3.3 Newell Rubbermaid
14.3.4 Societe BIC
14.3.5 ACCO Brands
14.3.6 Adveo
14.3.7 Ardent Group
14.3.8 El Corte Ingles
14.3.9 Herlitz
14.3.10 Kaut-Bullinger
14.3.11 Lyreco
14.3.12 Metro
14.3.13 Ryman Group
14.3.14 WHSmith
