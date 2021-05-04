Worldwide Seaweed Extract Industry to 2025 - by Application, Source, Type of Farming and Region

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seaweed Extract Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report studies global markets for commercial seaweed, using 2019 as a base year, and provides estimates for the forecast period 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecast market size estimates are in constant U.S dollars.

This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of the commercial seaweed market. It includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the commercial seaweed industry and areas of application. The report also includes an analysis of COVID-19 impacts on the global seaweeds market in each application area.

The report also includes discussions of major players in the global dried and processed seaweeds market. It explains the drivers and regional dynamics of the seaweeds market.

Report Includes:

146 data tables and 40 additional tables

An overview of the global market for commercial seaweeds within the food processing industry

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Details of the seaweed farming techniques, seaweed extract production process, hydrocolloids production and processing, CFD techniques in seaweed cultivation, and wild harvesting techniques

Insights into the current consumption and future demand for commercial seaweed, and assessment of applications such as direct human consumption, and hydrocolloids production

Evaluation of market size and market forecast for commercial seaweed, and market share analysis by application, product and region for key market segments and sub-segments

Country specific data and analysis for the U.K., France , Germany , Russia , China , Japan , Indonesia , Philippines , Tanzania and Chile , etc.

, , , , , , , and , etc. Detailed description of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the market

Discussion on the role of socio-economic factors and impact of FDA regulations on commercial seaweed, and highlights of the major growth categories of global seaweeds markets

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Acadian Seaplants, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Gelymar, Irish Seaweeds, Ocean Rainforest and Ocean Harvest Technology

The growth in consumption can be attributed to various factors including market positioning of seaweed as an alternative protein source, the growing vegan population in Western nations and the increasing popularity of seaweed snacks. Growth is also due to increased government interest in seaweed cultivation for its ability to generate export revenues.

The Asia-Pacific leads the farmed seaweed market while Latin America leads the wild harvest stocks. Cultivated seaweed is preferred by end users as there are no traceability issues and quality is higher.

The most popular type of species includes Japanese kelp, Euchema seaweed, Gracilaria seaweed, wakame and nori. Seaweed is either traded in raw form or processed form. Processed forms include its hydrocolloids like carrageenan, alginates and agar gum. Seaweeds are classified into red seaweed, green seaweed, brown seaweed and others. Red seaweeds are consumed most frequently as they are abundantly available and are used in making of alginates and seaweed extract sprays.

In terms of application, commercial seaweeds are directly consumed as food or in processed forms. Hydrocolloids are used in food processing as functional agents like texturizing. Other utilization includes usage in animal feeds, cosmetics, fertilizers and in water treatments.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region led the production as well as consumption of commercial seaweeds. This growth is mainly led by China and Japan, owing to increases in domestic consumption. Indonesia and Philippines also emerged as leading producers of commercial seaweed and exporters to other markets. Governments and concerned authorities of developing nations are laying greater emphasis on seaweed cultivation and improvements in technologies to bring in revenues from exports.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Value Chain Analysis of Seaweed

Input Suppliers

Seaweed Farmers

Collectors, Traders and Cooperatives

Exporting Traders

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunities

National Regulations

United States

Europe

Indonesia

India

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Food for Humans

Hydrocolloids

Other Uses

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source

Introduction

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Farming

Introduction

Farmed/Cultivated

Wild Harvest

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Tanzania

Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Seaweed Farming Landscape

Introduction

Onshore Cultivation/Land-Based Cultivation

Offshore Cultivation

Near-Shore Cultivation

Integrated Multitrophic Aquaculture

Harvesting

Post-harvest

Storage

Computational Fluid Dynamic Techniques

Wild Harvested vs. Cultivated/Farmed Seaweeds

Most Popular Cultivated Seaweed Types

Pyropia

Graciralia

Kappaphycus and Euchema

Kelp (Saccharina and Undaria)

Sargassum

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Seaweed and Extract Manufacturers

Acadian Seaplants

Algaplus

Aquarev

Atseanova

Cargill

Compo Expert

Cp Kelco

Dupont De Neumours, Inc.

Gelymar

Gimme Health Foods, Inc.

Hebridean Seaweed Co.

Irish Seaweeds

Java Biocolloids

Kelp Blue

Kimica Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mara Seaweed

Neupert Ingredients Gmbh

Nuwen

Ocean Harvest Technology

Ocean Rainforest

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group

Quaigdo Gather Great Ocean Algae Group Co., Ltd.

Seasol International

Snap Natural & Alginate Products Pvt., Ltd.

Tbk Manufacturing Corp.

W Hydrocolloids

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6xiqs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

