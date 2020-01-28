Worldwide Sensor Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025 - Growth of IoT, Increasing Need of Automation in Various Industries, Miniaturization of Sensors

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $238 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the sensor market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace/defense industries. The major drivers for this market are the growth of internet of things (IoT), increasing need of automation in various industries, and miniaturization of sensors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the sensor industry, include increasing sensor content in automotive for safety and power efficiency and advancement in the gas sensor.



The study includes the sensor market trends and forecast for the sensor market through 2025, segmented by product type, end use industry, and region.



Chemical sensor is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage in industrial sector for the process control and industrial safety. Radar sensor is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for sensors in advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) applications.



Within the sensor market, industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to increased demand for automation and control in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverages. Healthcare industry is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Electrocardiography (ECG) sensors in cardiac treatment.



Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growth in smart city projects, wearable devices, and increasing demand for ADAS in automotive industry.



Some of the sensor companies profiled in this report include Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, ABB, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, Infineon Technologies, and others.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

Segmentation analysis: Sensor market size by product type, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Sensor market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of sensor in the sensor market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of sensor in the sensor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the sensor by product type (chemical sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, image sensor, position sensor, bio sensor, flow sensor, level sensor, motion sensor, radar sensor and others), by end use industry Industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the sensor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the sensor market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this sensor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this sensor area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the sensor market last 5 years?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Sensor Market by Type

3.3.1: Chemical Sensors

3.3.2: Temperature Sensors

3.3.3: Pressure Sensors

3.3.4: Image Sensors

3.3.5: Position Sensors

3.3.6: Bio Sensors

3.3.7: Flow Sensors

3.3.8: Level Sensors

3.3.9: Motion Sensors

3.3.10: Radar Sensors

3.3.11: Other Sensors

3.4: Sensor Market by Application

3.4.1: Industrial

3.4.2: Healthcare

3.4.3: Electronics

3.4.4: Automotive

3.4.5: Aerospace and Defense

3.4.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Sensor Market by Region

4.2: North American Sensor Market

4.2.1: North American Market by Type of Sensor

4.2.2: North American Market by Application

4.2.3: The US Sensor Market

4.2.4: The Canadian Sensor Market

4.2.5: The Mexican Sensor Market

4.3: European Sensor Market

4.3.1: European Market by Type of Sensor

4.3.2: European Market by Application

4.3.3: German Sensor Market

4.3.4: UK Sensor Market

4.3.5: French Sensor Market

4.4: APAC Sensor Market

4.4.1: APAC Market by Type of Sensor

4.4.2: APAC Market by Application

4.4.3: Chinese Sensor Market

4.4.4: Japanese Sensor Market

4.4.5: South Korean Sensor Market

4.4.6: Indian Sensor Market

4.5: RoW Sensor Market

4.5.1: RoW Market by Type of Sensor

4.5.2: RoW Market by Application



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Sensor Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Sensor Market by Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Sensor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Sensor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Geography Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, and Joint Ventures in the Sensor Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Sony Corporation

7.2: STMicroelectronics

7.3: Infineon Technologies AG

7.4: Analog Devices Inc.

7.5: ABB Ltd.

7.6: NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.7: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.8: Sensata Technologies Inc.

7.9: MTS Systems Corporation

7.10: Texas Instruments Incorporated



