Worldwide Server and Storage Systems Market Declined Eight Percent Y/Y in 2Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Server and Storage Systems market declined eight percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in 2Q 2019. The market revenue recorded its first decline in eight quarters. Softness was evident in the Enterprise and Cloud sectors.

"Demand for server and storage systems was lower across all global regions," said Baron Fung, Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Escalating global macroeconomic factors have created an air of uncertainty, impacting Enterprise sentiment and spending, particularly in China. Spending in the Cloud is lower as some of the major Cloud service providers are undergoing a cycle of digesting excess server capacity. These factors were partly responsible for lower commodity pricing, which further eroded revenue," explained Fung.

Following are additional highlights from the 2Q 2019 Server and Storage Systems Quarterly Report:

The server and storage systems market are forecasted to return to higher growth in 1H 2020.

Dell ranked No.1 in server vendor revenue share, followed by HPE, Inspur.

Dell ranked No.1 in storage systems vendor revenue share, followed by NetApp and HPE.

White box servers, which are primarily deployed by the Top 4 Cloud service providers, continued to gain share from the branded OEM vendors despite lower Cloud spending.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Server and Storage Systems Quarterly Report provides complete in-depth coverage of the Server and Storage Systems market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue and port shipments for Blade, High-Density, and Stand-Alone servers, and for All-Flash and Hybrid/Disk-based Storage Arrays. The report describes white box versus traditional enterprise server and storage systems shipments, and server and storage systems network connectivity. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

