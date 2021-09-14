Worldwide Server Industry to 2028 - Featuring Huawei Technologies, IBM and Inspur Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Rack, Open Compute Project), by Enterprise Size (Large, Medium), by Channel (Reseller, Direct), by Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global server market size is expected to reach USD 145.31 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for servers is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period owing to the growing focus on the timely update of IT infrastructure worldwide. The rising adoption of data analytics among enterprises to understand consumer trends has resulted in the growing adoption of IT networking equipment. Furthermore, the rollout of 5G networks and technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and virtualization is expected to fuel the demand for high-performance computing servers.



The rising preference for contactless payments and remote working amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the need for high-speed data processing and storage capacity across various industry verticals. Advanced technologies have paved the way for connected appliances and autonomous vehicles, which has prompted IT infrastructure companies to opt for the latest, advanced storage solutions, including flash memory and solid-state drives (SSD), for storing crucial business data. Meanwhile, the demanding and changing configurations required by cloud service providers are driving the demand for servers. For instance, in May 2020, Facebook released its third generation Yosemite scalable server, which is equipped with Cooper Lake CPU and six memory modules. Such developments are expected to cause an increase in the average selling prices of servers, which is expected to subsequently benefit the market growth.



Several enterprises are shifting to managed data center services from colocation data centers owing to the cost advantages offered by managed data center services. Managed data centers allow enterprises to adopt virtual servers by renting the networking equipment, connecting devices and peripherals, and cloud space. The cloud server space can be private or shared, which again allows the enterprises to reduce the total cost of ownership.



The market is witnessing increasing competition between OEMs and Original Design manufacturers (ODMs). OEMs are the companies that manufacture servers as well as sell them through resellers and distributors, while ODMs design and manufacture similar servers and directly sell them to the customer. Besides, ODMs cater to the demand for servers customized according to the user configuration. The increasing demand for customized requirements is expected to drive server sales through ODMs.



The market is characterized by intense competition among established market players. Key market players are focused on product innovation and the introduction of new technologies to their server portfolios. For instance, in September 2019, Dell EMC introduced new products in its PowerEdge server portfolio. These new servers are equipped with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, which help to easily manage the platform and offer superior performance to the user. The new servers are built specifically for modern data centers for multi-cloud approaches.



Server Market Report Highlights

By product, the rack segment held the dominant revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Rack servers can be configured to support specific applications and a wide range of requirements. Additionally, these servers are compact and can be fitted in small closets. These factors are expected to drive the consistent adoption of rack servers

Based on enterprise size, the large segment dominated the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the large data volumes handled by large enterprises and the high investment capital available with these enterprises for deploying sophisticated IT infrastructure

On the basis of channel, the direct segment is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the customer-specific server designs and the low cost of servers offered by this channel

In terms of vertical, the IT and telecom segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of high-end IT infrastructure in the sector to handle large data volumes, which require high processing speeds

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period in line with the rapid development of IT and communication infrastructure and the continued rollout of 5G networks. The market in the region is also expected to benefit from a rise in digitization across several industries and sectors in China , Japan , and India

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Server Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2028

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. Server Market: Product Outlook

4.1. Server Market Share by Product, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2. Blade

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.2.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.3. Rack

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.3.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.4. Tower

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.4.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.5. Micro

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.5.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.5.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.6. Open Compute Project

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

4.6.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.6.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)



Chapter 5. Server Market: Enterprise Size Outlook

5.1. Server Market Share by Enterprise Size, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2. Micro

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

5.2.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

5.3. Small

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

5.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

5.4. Medium

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

5.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

5.5. Large

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

5.5.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)



Chapter 6. Server Market: Channel Outlook

6.1. Server Market Share by Channel, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2. Reseller

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

6.2.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

6.3. Direct

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

6.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

6.4. Systems Integrator

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

6.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)

6.5.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 - 2028 (Thousand Units)



Chapter 7. Server Market: Vertical Outlook



Chapter 8. Server Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. ASUSTek Computer Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Financial performance

9.1.3. Product benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic initiatives

9.2. Cisco

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiativesDaiichi J

9.3. Dell

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Financial performance

9.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4. Fujitsu

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Financial performance

9.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Financial performance

9.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Financial performance

9.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.7. IBM

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Financial performance

9.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.8. Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Financial performance

9.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.9. Lenovo Group Limited

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Financial performance

9.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.10. Microsoft

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Financial performance

9.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuqh1k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

