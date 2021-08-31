Worldwide Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Industry to 2026 - Emerging Advanced 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing Technologies Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Research Report by Material, by Service Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market size was estimated at USD 15.81 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.46% to reach USD 19.40 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for fabricated metal parts from major end-user industries
5.1.1.2. Increasing focus on lean manufacturing, operational efficiency, and cost-cutting
5.1.1.3. Rising demand for sheet metal fabrication services in the construction industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Health and safety issues related to the fabricators
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising investments and developments in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries
5.1.3.2. Emerging advanced 3D printing/additive manufacturing technologies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Technology modernization issues with fabricators
5.1.4.2. Pressure to cut the operational cost
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aluminium
6.3. Brass
6.4. Copper
6.5. Low Carbon Steel
6.6. Stainless Steel
6.7. Tungsten
7. Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bend Sheet
7.3. Cut Sheet
7.4. Punch Sheet
8. Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by Service Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Coating Services
8.3. Finishing Services
8.4. Folding or Bending
8.5. Hot Extrusion Services
8.6. Inventory Management Services
8.7. Laser Cutting Services
8.8. Metal Stamping Services
8.9. Water Jetting Services
8.10. Welding Services
9. Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aerospace and Defense
9.3. Automotive
9.4. Construction
9.5. Electronics
9.6. Industrial Machinery
9.7. Telecommunication
10. Americas Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Action Fabricating, Inc.
14.2. All Metals Fabricating, Inc.
14.3. Astro Metal Craft.
14.4. BTD Manufacturing, Inc
14.5. CAMM Metals Inc..
14.6. CHAIN-RAY INTERNATIONAL LTD.,CO.
14.7. Classic Sheet Metal, Inc.
14.8. Decimal Engineering, Inc.
14.9. Deltametal d.o.o.
14.10. Dow Engifab LLP
14.11. Dynamic Aerospace and Defence Group
14.12. Estes Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
14.13. Euroship Service SIA
14.14. H&S Manufacturing Co.
14.15. Ironform Corporation
14.16. Kapco Metal Stamping
14.17. Laser Cut Services
14.18. Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC
14.19. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
14.20. Metcam, Inc.
14.21. Moreng Metal Products, Inc.
14.22. Noble Industries, Inc.
14.23. O'Neal Manufacturing Services
14.24. Precision Metal Works
14.25. Proto Labs
14.26. Ryerson Holding Corporation
14.27. Standard Iron & Wire Works, Inc.
14.28. Staub Manufacturing Solutions
14.29. Tempco Manufacturing Co., Inc
14.30. The Metalworking Group
14.31. Turist Inzinering Ltd.
14.32. Xometry
14.33. Zengin Kalip Machining and Spare Parts
14.34. Zeus Metal Kft.
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98x5cl
