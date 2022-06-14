Worldwide Silicone Polymer Industry to 2028 - Featuring Dow, Elkay Chemicals and Evonik Industries Among Others

Jun 14, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Polymer Market, by Type, by End-Use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Silicone polymers are also called as polysiloxanes. Silicone polymers have an alternating -Si-O- type structure. This basic structural unit is found in many rocks and minerals in nature including common sand. Silicone polymers are diverse class of fluids, resins, or elastomers based on polymerized siloxanes.
Silicone polymers are used in various end use industries such as industrial process, electrical & electronics, building & construction, transportation, personal care & consumer products, electrical & electronics, and pharmaceutical.
Silicone polymers are an important class of inorganic polymers that find many industrial uses. The silicon polymers have the general structure [Si (R2)-O] - where R = -CH3 is called poly (dimethyl siloxane). Silicone polymers possess excellent chemical properties such as outstanding temperature and oxidative stability, excellent low temperature flexibility, and high resistance to weathering and chemicals. These polymers also have low surface tension and are capable of wetting most surfaces. Thus, aforementioned factors are expected to boost the demand for silicone polymers market.
The growing demand for silicone polymers in various applications is expected to boost the consumption of silicone polymers during forecast period. Moreover, many market players are focusing on partnership native vegetable growers for developing health food products is expected to boost the demand for silicone polymers. For instance, in August 2020, Wacker Chemie AG extended a partnership with H.M. Royal, a distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, for the distribution of SILPURAN, a Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and High Consistency Rubber (HCR), specifically designed for medical application. This partnership will enable the company to cater to the medical industry more efficiently.
The growing demand for silicone polymers in textiles, paper, leather packaging, labels, and airbags applications is expected to propel the demand for silicone over the forecast period. In the aforementioned applications, silicone is used as a solvent, adhesive, wetting agent, and anti-foaming agent. Thus, growing demand for silicone polymers is expected to boost the market growth during forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global silicone polymers market, its market size (US$ Million & KT) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global silicone polymers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Dow Inc, Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Gelest Inc., Innospec Inc, KCC Corporation, Reiss Manufacturing Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltech Corporation Inc., Supreme Silicones, and Wacker Chemie AG.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global silicone polymers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, silicone polymers manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global silicone polymers market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By End-User Industry
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Silicone Polymer Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Silicone Polymer Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Silicone Polymer Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Elastomers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Fluids
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Resins
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Gels
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
6. Global Silicone Polymer Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Industrial Process
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Building & Construction
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Transportation
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Personal Care & Consumer Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Electricals & Electronics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Pharmaceutical
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Energy
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Others (Automobiles, etc.)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
7. Global Silicone Polymer Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Dow Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Elkem ASA
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Evonik Industries AG
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Gelest Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Innospec Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Michigan Peat
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- KCC Corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Reiss Manufacturing Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Siltech Corporation Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Supreme Silicones
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhlw85
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article